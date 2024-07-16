Country singer Ingrid Andress broke her silence after receiving an onslaught of backlash following her rendition of the National Anthem at the 2024 Home Run Derby, revealing her plans for rehab.

“I’m not gonna bulls–t y’all. I was drunk last night. I’m checking myself into a facility today to get the help I need. That was not me last night,” Ingrid, 32, shared via Instagram on Tuesday, July 16. “I apologize to MLB, all the fans and the country I love so much for that rendition. I’ll let y’all know how rehab is I hear it’s super fun.”

The “Wishful Drinking” artist’s statement came just one day after her botched performance of the “Star Spangled Banner” ahead of her derby at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on Monday, July 15.

Fans and supporters flooded the comments section of Ingrid’s post with well wishes and understanding, with one follower writing, “It takes guts to be this honest, we’re all proud of you and rooting for you.”

“Hang in there ingrid! You got a fan rooting for you here!” another added. “You’ve owned it, now you’re taking responsibility. Here’s to overcoming!” a third follower chimed in, followed by, “All your fans are here for you and love you. We’ll be here waiting for you and can’t wait to see and hear you again! You’ve got this!”

Despite the overwhelming support for her “bravery,” others were not so kind to the Michigan native.

“Girl you should’ve stood home then,” one person commented, while another added, “And none of your people back-stage stopped to say ‘hey maybe you should sit this out’???”

Another follower pointed out Ingrid seemingly making light of the situation, writing, “Checking yourself in the rehab yet you make a joke at the very end of your statement I think you probably need more than rehab.”

Shortly after Ingrid took the field as part of All-Star Weekend in Dallas and belted out the lyrics to “Old Glory,” fans quickly began drawing comparisons to Fergie’s iconic performance at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game.

“I know Fergie is smiling today. After hearing Ingrid Andress sing the National Anthem,” one viewer wrote via X. “Ingrid andress giving fergie a run for her money,” another added, with a third writing, “Fergie is finally off the hook for the worst National Anthem ever after this one by Ingrid Andress prior to the Home Run Derby.”

While the four-time Grammy nominee will be spending an undisclosed amount of time in a rehabilitation center, seemingly for an alcohol issue, she is preparing to drop new music at the same time.

“Greetings to everyone that has a pulse. I truly love you all so much. I’ve been absent for a minute, but I’m so stoked to announce that my new single ‘Colorado 9’ comes out on July 24th,” she shared via Instagram hours before her now infamous performance. “Thank you for being here for me even though I’ve been living under a rock. Y’all are the best.”

As of publishing, it is unclear whether her upcoming shows scheduled for July 17 in Nashville and July 24 in Denver will be rescheduled.