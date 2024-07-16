Ingrid Andress performed the National Anthem at the 2024 Home Run Derby and the performance was met with some harsh criticism from viewers.

Who Is Ingrid Andress?

Ingrid is a country music singer who grew up in Colorado. She was homeschooled until high school and then attended the Berklee College of Music, where she was a songwriting and performance major. However, she dropped out due to the school’s focus on music theory.

After appearing on season 2 of NBC’s The Sing-Off With her a cappella group Pitch Slapped and being eliminated first, Ingrid returned for the show’s season 3 in 2011. This time, she was a member of the group Delilah and they came in 6th place.

Following her singing competition appearances, Ingrid finished her college degree and moved to Nashville to pursue her music career. She began cowriting for other artists and signed her own record deal in 2019. Her breakout single, “More Hearts Than Mine,” was released later that year, followed by her debut album, Lady Like, in 2020.

Her second album, Good Person, which includes a collaboration with Sam Hunt, was released in 2022, and she began teasing new music for her third project in July 2024. Ingrid has received four Grammy nominations, three ACM Awards nominations and three CMA Awards nominations.

Ingrid Andress’ Home Run Derby National Anthem Performance

Ingrid performed The Star-Spangled Banner at the Major League Baseball Home Run Derby on July 15, 2024, and created quite a social media buzz.

“Definitely one of the worst anthems of all time,” one person commented on X, while another added, “My ears are bleeding.” Others also compared Ingrid’s performance to Fergie’s disastrous rendition at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game.

However, several fans jumped to the Grammy nominee’s defense, insisting that she’s a “good singer” and urging her not to read the comments online. “I’ve seen her live a lot, and something must have gone wrong with the sound,” someone shared.

Ingrid Andress and Abby Wambach Marriage Rumor

Amid Ingrid’s rise to fame, an internet rumor surfaced that claimed she was married to female soccer star Abby Wambach. However, the “Lady Like” singer shut that down in 2022.

“One of the most Googled things [about me] is ‘Ingrid Andress husband,’” she explained. “I don’t have a husband. And somebody, literally, they say, ‘Ingrid’s married to a soccer player and It’s Abby Wambach.’ It’s what the internet says. Mmm, I am not, actually, but we can let the rumor keep going. My boyfriend’s like, ‘What are you not telling me?’ I’m like, ‘This is literally the most fake thing I’ve ever seen in my whole life.’”

Ingrid Andress’ Boyfriend

Although Ingrid sings about her love life in songs, she keeps her relationships off of social media. After releasing her debut album at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, she also ended a long term relationship with her then-boyfriend.

However, it wasn’t long before she found love again. In 2022, she confirmed her new relationship on her sophomore album and revealed that she and her new boyfriend had already been together for about two years.

“To me, the whole point of art is sharing your story in hopes that other people hear themselves in it, as well,” she told People. “But in no way am I trying to filet myself so that everyone knows my personal life, because that’s not why I’m in this. I love talking to fans and meeting people, but in no way am I trying to be Kim Kardashian. I don’t see how I’m different from everybody else.”