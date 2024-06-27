The mystery woman who was filmed dancing with Miranda Lambert’s husband Brendan McLoughlin has broken her silence amid the drama, insisting that he did nothing wrong.

“Earlier in the night, we noticed him in the roped-off section at the front of the bar. We recognized him, and we all thought it was cool that he was there, and mentioned hoping for a Miranda appearance,” the woman, who asked to remain anonymous, told In Touch on Wednesday, June 26. “We went back to enjoying our night, drinking and dancing with each other and just having a good time.”

Once her group ended up “near the roped-off section” at Miranda’s Nashville bar, Casa Rosa, she said they asked Brendan, 32, “if he would take a picture with the bride-to-be.”

Brendan agreed to the request, and the group thanked him. “Somehow, later, we were let into the roped-off section where he was. I’m not sure how that was initiated or happened,” the woman admitted. “We were all dancing together and laughing and talking, thanking him for helping to make our bride-to-be’s night so special and fun. He was gracious and polite and kind.”

The bar patron added that Brendan “did a lot of laughing” with their group because they are a “silly bunch and were having a good time just dancing and being goofy together.”

After explaining they had a fun time with the former NYPD officer, she insisted “there was never anything inappropriate said” between him and anyone in their group. She added that “there was no vibe whatsoever of anything other than friendly, innocent dancing and talking.”

“He was not flirty,” she continued, noting that the bar was “extremely loud” and they had a hard time hearing each other even when “yelling in each other’s ear.”

Brendan’s night on the town was revealed after a TikTok user posted several clips of him appearing to get cozy with a brunette woman in a denim dress. At one point, the woman was seen putting her hands on his face as they appeared deep in conversation.

The woman shared that Brendan left the venue “about an hour” before her group left. “None of us ever felt that there was any flirting happening,” she said. “It was just dancing, laughing, and talking. He was friendly and casual, but never inappropriate or suggestive in any way.”

She also reflected on touching his face and admitted she wasn’t sure why she did it. “I just have a tendency to do that at times without even realizing,” she said. “It’s a silly, unconscious habit that I have, and I am responsible for how that may have appeared to the outside world. I never intended it suggestively, probably more ‘motherly,’ as that’s who I am, but that isn’t something that should reflect badly on him at all.”

In light of the drama, another source told In Touch that there is “absolutely no way” Miranda, 40, “is staying quiet about Brendan’s flirty videos that are circulating on social media.”

“She always warned him about embarrassing her, so you can bet he’s gotten an earful from Miranda,” the source added. “If Miranda was with him, I’m sure he wouldn’t be acting that way. It’s inappropriate, disrespectful, and Miranda deserves better. I’m sure Brendan is in the doghouse, and rightfully so. He definitely crossed the line.”