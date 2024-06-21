Miranda Lambert, Blake Shelton Won't 'Attend' Same Events

Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton are still exes with an axe to grind and no truce in sight! A source exclusively tells Life & Style the country singers avoid each other in social situations because Nashville’s too small for the both of them.

“Miranda doesn’t want to attend any event where Blake is the star attraction, and vice versa,” the insider says. “Their egos can’t handle it, and the brutal reality is that they can’t stand the sight of each other. They’re totally competitive and there’s no love lost, and they don’t want any awkward confrontations. Some might say they don’t want the other to steal their spotlight.”

The source adds that the “Mama’s Broken Heart” singer, 40, also has beef with Blake’s current wife, Gwen Stefani.

“It’s no secret Miranda can’t stand Gwen; Gwen doesn’t have any time for Miranda either,” the insider says. “They get their people to check if they’re going to an event beforehand. Their friends roll their eyes and think Miranda and Blake should get over it and act like grown-ups, but they’re stubbornly holding onto grudges. They might forgive, but they’ll never forget.”

Miranda and the “God’s Country” hitmaker, 48, were married from May 2011 to July 2015. They announced their split with a joint statement hours before their divorce was finalized.

“This is not the future we envisioned, and it is with heavy hearts that we move forward separately,” the statement read. “We are real people with real lives, with real family, friends and colleagues. Therefore, we kindly ask for privacy and compassion concerning this very personal matter.”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

There were conflicting reports regarding the reason for their breakup, with some claiming that Miranda and Blake didn’t agree on having kids. “[Blake] is eager to have children, but she really enjoys not being tied down,” a source told Page Six at the time.

Both Miranda and Blake are now stepparents. The “Tin Man” singer married Brendan McLoughlin in 2019 and became a stepmom to his son Landon, 4, while the Ole Red bar owner married Gwen, 54, in 2021 and took on a stepfather role to her sons Kingston, 18, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 10.

Others claimed that the marriage was torn apart by infidelity. Miranda reportedly denied a rumor that she had an affair with another country singer. “Miranda denies ever cheating on Blake, it’s a case of he said she said but most of their friends have sided with Miranda. She’s just never been the cheating type, she was always so head over heels for Blake, she lived for that guy,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

Though Miranda has since moved on with Brendan, 32, and Blake with Gwen, it’s still a rare sight to see the two country icons at the same event. The stars aligned for both of them to be at the 2024 ACM Awards with their spouses in May, but they did not cross paths, and a source told In Touch that it was intentional.

“Miranda may not have anything against Blake, but she’s also not looking for any awkward run-ins with her ex. She does avoid him and Gwen at these functions because she feels it’s better to be safe than sorry,” the insider said. “It’s just a matter of not wanting to create a situation that could ultimately be taken out of context or misconstrued.”