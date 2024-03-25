It’s a … ! Country singer Miranda Lambert gave her keyboardist, Danny Mitchell, and his wife, Cameron Mitchell, a gender reveal to remember for their baby-to-be during her “Velvet Rodeo” Las Vegas residency show on March 23.

“My bestie slash personal assistant of almost a decade is sitting right there,” Miranda, 40, said in a video from the concert shared on her Instagram. The camera panned over to Cameron, who wore a tight white dress that showed off her baby bump. Miranda pointed out that Cameron’s “baby daddy” was “right here” on stage — “We hope!” she joked.

“We’ve been waiting for, like, a long time to reveal the gender at this show. To a song called ‘Drunk’ because that’s on brand for our white trash asses,” Miranda continued as Cameron wiped away tears. “So, at the end of this song, the confetti that comes out of this song is gonna be blue, or it’s gonna be pink.

The video then cut to Miranda performing the end of her duet with Elle King, “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” as pink confetti shot into the air, indicating that Cameron and Danny would be welcoming a baby girl. Cameron jumped up and down at her seat as she waved to Miranda, who jumped around on stage. Meanwhile, Danny could be seen leaning over his keyboard in excitement and shock.

“It’s a girl, yall!” Miranda shouted.

In the caption, the “Bluebird” singer wrote, “We had a Velvet Rodeo first last night y’all!!! A gender reveal for @cameronruthm & @iamdannymitchell’s Tour Baby.”

Many fans gushed over the reveal in the comments, with one user writing, “This might be the best reveal of all time!” Another fan added, “This is incredible, congrats you two!!!!!”

“There is nothing more epic than this,” a third user commented.

Many of Miranda’s fans have been eager to see the country singer expand her own family since she married former New York City police officer Brendan McLoughlin in 2019. A source told Us Weekly in February 2022 that the couple was “trying to get pregnant,” although they have yet to announce that they’re expecting.

“She and Brendan decided after their third wedding anniversary, they would start trying. Miranda is thrilled and Brendan has always wanted to [have kids with her],” the insider said at the time.

Brendan shares a son named Landon, who was born in November 2018, with ex Kaihla Rettinger. A source told In Touch in March 2020 that Miranda and Landon had developed a special bond.

“Miranda’s such a caring, nurturing loving person, and that side of her personality really shines through when she’s with Landon,” the insider shared. “She enjoys singing to him and Landon is now at an age where he tries to sing along with her!”