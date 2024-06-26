Miranda Lambert's Husband 'Crossed a Line' in PDA Videos

Miranda Lambert‘s husband, Brendan McLoughlin, “definitely crossed a line” in TikTok videos showing him and another woman grinding while displaying even more PDA at the singer’s Nashville bar, Casa Rosa.

“There’s absolutely no way that Miranda is staying quiet about Brendan’s flirty videos that are circulating on social media. She always warned him about embarrassing her, so you can bet he’s gotten an earful from Miranda,” a source told In Touch on Wednesday, June 26.

“I’m not sure who the women are, but if Miranda was with him, I’m sure he wouldn’t be acting that way. It’s inappropriate, disrespectful, and Miranda deserves better. I’m sure Brendan is in the doghouse, and rightfully so. He definitely crossed the line,” the insider continued.

Brendan, 32, was pictured in several videos posted by a TikTok user on Monday, June 2. He appeared to get cozy with a brunette woman in a denim dress. The main video was taken from the balcony, looking down on the former New York City police officer hugging the woman ​as she grinded up against his crotch. “Miranda Lambert, come get your man,” the user wrote across the video.

In another post, Brendan was seen hugging and having an intimate conversation with a blonde woman, who put both her hands on his face and leaned in close as they talked inches apart from ​each other.

Some fans initially thought it was Miranda in the video, until the user shared another post showing the woman’s face from the front and it definitely wasn’t the “Vice” singer. She also didn’t have Miranda’s prominent arm tattoos.

“Miranda loves Brendan and takes their marriage seriously so I know she’s upset about this. Brendan has a cheating past that she’s very well aware of, which is why they discussed it at length before they were married,” the source explained.

“Even though she trusts him, these videos of him hugging on women and letting them get handsy with him are very embarrassing. Especially because it happened at her bar and everyone in town is talking about it,” the insider added.

So far, neither Miranda nor Brendan have addressed his PDA videos. The CMA winner shared an Instagram post on Tuesday, June 25, modeling a statement jacket from her Idyllwild clothing brand, writing in the caption, “Because life is too short to blend in.”

Brendan’s last Instagram post was on May 17, showing a photo of himself and his wife walking the red carpet at the ACM Awards in Frisco, Texas. The “Kerosene” songstress playfully noted in the comments that her husband was “free ballin!”

Miranda and Brendan wed on January 26, 2019, after a whirlwind ​two-month romance. They met after he worked security when her country group, Pistol Annies, performed on Good Morning America on November 2, 2018.

The “Wranglers” singer waited nearly a month to tell ​fans about her marriage. In a February 16, 2019, Instagram post showing photos from their wedding, Miranda wrote, “In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan McLoughlin for loving me for…. me.”

Days after they started dating, Brendan welcomed a son, Landon, with Kaihla Rettinger in November 2018. He had been engaged to fellow Staten Island, New York, native Jackie Bruno until she found out about Kaihla’s pregnancy. Miranda has spoken fondly about being a stepmom to Brendan’s little boy.