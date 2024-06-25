Miranda Lambert’s Husband Brendan McLoughlin With Women in Bar

Brendan McLoughlin has some explaining to do because he was spotted busting flirty moves in the club and while he was living his best life, the woman he was dancing with wasn’t his wife, Miranda Lambert.

A person who went clubbing at Miranda’s bar, Casa Rosa, in Nashville uploaded a video via TikTok on Monday, June 24, of Brendan, 32, talking in a woman’s ear as one arm was wrapped around her. The video cut to a moment where the woman was grinding in front of him and they later hugged. A second woman appeared in the last clip, who was seemingly having a deep conversation with the retired police officer.

“Miranda Lambert, come get your man,” the text read over the video.

Fans had conflicting reactions in the comment section of the post, including one person who claimed that “was not her husband.”

The TikTok creator who uploaded the video responded to the comment with a zoomed in photo of Brendan. The photo was taken at the club as he was wearing the same white tank top.

Thereafter, the person shared one last video of the encounter, which was the opposite angle of the woman Brendan had a conversation with – proving that the woman was not Miranda, 40.

Neither Brendan nor Miranda have publicly addressed the videos.

However, less than one day after the videos surfaced, the country star celebrated the 10-year anniversary of the release of the music video for “Somethin’ Bad” with Carrie Underwood.

Getty

“Thank you all for watching and turning this one up. [Swipe] for some never before seen moments from set,” Miranda wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, June 25, alongside BTS clips.

Last month, a source exclusively told Life & Style that Brendan has become “a local celeb” in Nashville since marrying the “Tin Man” singer in January 2019.

“He has the best seat and can order anything and it’ll be comped. He loves being Mr. Lambert,” the source shared in May.

When he’s in Tennessee with the Mrs., the source shared that Brendan “has a home gym and a gourmet kitchen to whip up fabulous meals,” adding, “He doesn’t have a regular job, nor does he need one. Life couldn’t get better.”

The couple have enjoyed their marriage outside of the spotlight. That said, Brendan doesn’t miss a chance to accompany Miranda at award shows and red carpet events.

As for their private life, Brendan and Miranda weren’t in a rush to have kids after tying the knot.

“Between touring and recording new music, they don’t have the time to start trying,” a source exclusively told Life & Style in November 2019.

In the years since tying the knot, Miranda has been soaking up being a stepmom to Brendan’s son, Landon.

The “Hell On Heels” artist opened up about her marriage to Brendan in January and admitted that he gives her tough love.

“My husband tells me the truth … He gives me harsh reality and I love it,” Miranda said on The Tamron Hall Show on January 16. “As I say he likes to call me on my s–t, which I love because everybody needs somebody in their life that is a truth teller and he’s very New York about it.”