Professional hubby reporting for duty! Miranda Lambert’s husband of five years, Brendan McLoughlin, is “living the good life,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. The former NYPD officer, who retired a year after marrying the country star, “is a local celeb,” says the insider, adding that the 32-year-old relishes his VIP status at Miranda’s Nashville-based bar, Casa Rosa. “He has the best seat and can order anything and it’ll be comped. He loves being Mr. Lambert.”

The New York native splits time between his hometown (where he has a son from a previous relationship) and his 40-year-old wife’s 400-acre Tennessee farm.

“He has a home gym and a gourmet kitchen to whip up fabulous meals,” says the insider. “He doesn’t have a regular job, nor does he need one. Life couldn’t get better.”