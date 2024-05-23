Miranda Lambert’s Husband Brendan McLoughlin Is ‘Living the Good Life’: He ‘Loves Being Mr. Lambert’
Professional hubby reporting for duty! Miranda Lambert’s husband of five years, Brendan McLoughlin, is “living the good life,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. The former NYPD officer, who retired a year after marrying the country star, “is a local celeb,” says the insider, adding that the 32-year-old relishes his VIP status at Miranda’s Nashville-based bar, Casa Rosa. “He has the best seat and can order anything and it’ll be comped. He loves being Mr. Lambert.”
Deal of the DayThis ‘Slimming’ Suit is Just $16 Today! View Deal
The New York native splits time between his hometown (where he has a son from a previous relationship) and his 40-year-old wife’s 400-acre Tennessee farm.
“He has a home gym and a gourmet kitchen to whip up fabulous meals,” says the insider. “He doesn’t have a regular job, nor does he need one. Life couldn’t get better.”