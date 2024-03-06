People that know Gwen Stefani from her time on The Voice, know that she and Blake Shelton are one of the cutest couples out there. While Blake wasn’t Gwen’s first love, the former No Doubt singer has been open about her romances in the past. However, there’s one trait all of the men in Gwen’s dating history have in common and it’s their love of music.

Tony Kanal

Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images

Gwen and Tony Kanal’s love affair began when they were just teenagers in 1987. During their time together, No Doubt was formed, but it took a few years before their music broke through to the mainstream. In fact, the song that landed the group on the charts was “Don’t Speak” and was about the end of her and Tony’s seven-year relationship.

In June 2005, Gwen spoke to The Guardian and revealed that she initially never planned on becoming a pop star.

“Before that, all I ever did was look at Tony and pray that God would let me have a baby with him,” she told the publication.

Despite their breakup, Tony and Gwen have stayed close friends over the years. The “Just a Girl” singer shared a video clip on January 16, 2024, where she, Tony and the other members of No Doubt hopped on a video call and announced the band was reuniting for a performance at Coachella 2024.

Gavin Rossdale

Gabe Ginsberg / Getty Images

Gwen met Gavin Rossdale, the lead singer of the popular ‘90s band Bush, when No Doubt toured with them in 1995. They dated for six years before Gavin popped the question, and in 2002, the couple officially tied the knot. In 2004, Gavin discovered he had a child from a previous relationship with Pearl Lowe, and while the realization may have been a surprise, Gwen and Gavin’s marriage stayed strong. Two years later, they welcomed their first child together.

The couple went on to have two more children in 2008 and 2014. However, things weren’t as perfect as they seemed and the couple announced their split in 2015 after 20 years together.

Blake Shelton

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Before Gavin and Gwen announced they were separating, Gwen became one of the coaches on The Voice where she met Blake Shelton. At the time, he was still married to country singer Miranda Lambert.

In November 2014, Gwen posted a selfie with Blake and her caption of “💓him @blakeshelton @nbcthevoice gx” caused fans to wonder if the couple had started feeling sparks. A year later in 2015, Gwen and Blake revealed they were dating.

Gwen said that she and Blake grew close as they went through their respective divorces and she told Howard Stern in 2016 that it was “unbelievable that God would put us in a position to have each other at that moment, in the same exact moment.”

After five years of dating, Blake proposed to Gwen and the couple shared a photo of the “Holla Back Girl” singer showing off her engagement ring.

In July 2021, Blake and Gwen married in a ceremony held at his ranch over the Fourth of July weekend. The mom of three later told Today in 2023 that she could barely keep it together during her wedding and cried tears of happiness.

“I do my vows, and I’m literally bawling. All the makeup came off,” Gwen said. “Then he goes, ‘I know that you’re always on me about not writing songs ….’ So all of a sudden, guitar out of nowhere, he plays me this song he writes me. I’m bawling.”