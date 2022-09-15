What Are You Waiting For? Check Out Gwen Stefani’s Most Daring Outfits Over the Years

If we were a rich girl, we’d have a closet like Gwen Stefani. The No Doubt lead has had evolving fashion over the years — like, major. Nowadays, she is a feminine queen who serves looks left and right, including dating, yet chic ensembles. When she came onto the scene in the ‘90s, however, Gwen already had a signature style.

Low-rise pants, oversized shorts and crop top tank tops were basically her uniforms. “I pretty much only wore tank tops my whole life,” she said during Vogue’s “Life in Looks” segment in 2019. “I don’t know why. I just think they look cool. I had to be a little tomboy with a little bit of glamour.”

It’s not often that celebrities really explain who or what their fashion muses are. Gwen, however, has always given in-depth credit to those who influenced her style. The Voice coach has previously credited her ex-boyfriend and former No Doubt bassist Tony Kanal for her early and ever-so iconic outfits, as she admired his mother’s luxury Indian clothing.

The “Cool” singer launched her clothing line, L.A.M.B. in 2003. Although the brand solely focuses on eyewear today, it had a successful 12-year run that showcased new designs during New York Fashion Week for a decade.

“Whether it’s music or fashion, it’s all emotional. Even with eyewear, you’re designing something on your face that presents who you are to the world,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in February 2019, while reminiscing on the L.A.M.B.’s glory days.

“A big challenge was the way I had to design: I devoted every free minute to it when I wasn’t doing music, especially in the early years … While I sometimes regret not designing full-time, I wouldn’t have been able to tour, do music and be a hands-on mom to three boys. I got to do a bit of everything and I’m really grateful.”

After more than 10 years of marriage, the “Hollaback Girl” musician filed for divorce from ex-husband Gavin Rossdale in 2015, which was finalized the following year. Gwen found love again with husband Blake Shelton, who she told People in 2022, brought out her femininity throughout their relationship.

“I think ever since I met my husband, that part of me has really come out in my fashion more than ever — the femininity that I didn’t really embrace for a lot of years, just because of being in a band with all guys and being on stage.”

