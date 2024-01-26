Catching up with an old flame! Gwen Stefani recently shared a glimpse at texts and a video call with her ex-boyfriend and bandmate, Tony Kanal, as their group No Doubt planned to reunite at Coachella 2024. The exchange came amid rumors of trouble in her marriage with husband Blake Shelton.

Gwen, 54, took to Instagram on January 16 with a video teasing a future reunion for their rock band, which went on an indefinite hiatus in 2015. The clip opened with the “Just a Girl” hitmaker reminiscing about No Doubt as she looked at the band’s artwork on her wall. Feeling nostalgic, she decided to text the band’s bassist, Tony, 53, whom Gwen dated from 1987 to 1994.

“This is actually bringing back so many memories,” Gwen said. “I’m gonna text Tony right now.”

The video then cut to a screen recording of her text conversation with Tony. “Hi what r u doing?” she wrote.

“Woah, what’s up?!” he replied, prompting her to write back, “Thinking about u guys. U guys want to get on a video chat??”

“Yes, I’ll tell the guys!!” Tony concluded.

The video then showed Gwen, Tony, guitarist Tom Dumont and drummer Adrian Young on their video call. Gwen asked her bandmates what they were doing and why they hadn’t “hung out.”

“We should hang out,” Tony added.

The group then agreed to “do a show.” That same day, No Doubt was announced as part of the lineup at Coachella in April.

C Flanigan/WireImage

Gwen and Tony began dating as teens, with the bassist becoming her first serious boyfriend. However, their romance was on its last legs when No Doubt rose to fame with their third album, Tragic Kingdom.

“We were on tour for the Tragic Kingdom for 28 months. We were going through a breakup, and in every interview, we were talking about it, so we were opening this wound on an hourly basis. It was so brutal, but I don’t know how we made it through,” Tony once said, per Hello! Magazine.

Despite their rough breakup, Tony and Gwen continued to work together in No Doubt. This led to a few of the band’s hit songs, including the iconic 1996 single “Don’t Speak” off Tragic Kingdom. Their friendship also inspired Gwen’s “Cool” on her 2004 debut solo album, Love. Angel. Music. Baby.

Even when No Doubt’s future was unclear in 2016, Gwen had only kind things to say about her ex.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen with No Doubt. When Tony [Kanal] and I are connected creatively, it’s magic. But I think we’ve grown apart as far as what kind of music we want to make,” she told Rolling Stone at the time.

In 2011, Tony married actress Erin Lokitz. Meanwhile, Gwen moved on with Gavin Rossdale, whom she was married to from 2002 to 2016. They share three sons together — Kingston, Zuma and Apollo.

While going through her divorce, Gwen met Blake, 47, on The Voice, and they dated for seven years before tying the knot in 2021. However, it’s rumored that they’ve hit a rocky point in their marriage.

“Gwen and Blake’s marriage is definitely in trouble,” a source exclusively told Life & Style on January 5. “Lately, they’ve been at odds about everything from career decisions and the parenting of her three boys to where they spend most of their time. The tension continues to grow, and Blake and Gwen are drifting apart as a result.”