This article was originally published on Blue Ribbon Hemp. To view the original article, click here.

Whether you’ve seen it in a health foods store, in the news or heard about it from your kids – the popularity of CBD is ever-growing. This natural compound is thought to host a variety of therapeutic properties ranging from anxiety relief, pain reduction and inflammation management. But with the growing popularity also comes some misconceptions; one of the most prevalent being the fear of a psychoactive effect or a “high” feeling. So let’s break down what CBD could in fact do for you, without the high, but hopefully with the happy.

What Is CBD?

CBD is short for cannabidiol, a chemical compound found in cannabis and hemp plants. It is a naturally occurring substance that can be used in products like oils and tinctures, edibles and gummies, capsules, lotions and salves. Unlike its possibly better known cousin THC, the major active ingredient in marijuana, CBD is not psychoactive. While CBD is an essential component in medical marijuana, it is derived from a hemp plant. This means CBD is a component of marijuana, but it alone does not get you high.

CBD will not get you high. The cannabis plant is made up of the two major players, THC and CBD, with the latter being the non-psychoactive portion of the plant. Cannabidiol can be isolated from the cannabis plant and the THC compound. CBD does not have a “euphoria effect” but it is believed to have wide ranging health benefits. For this reason CBD has become more attractive to some people as a treatment for anxiety as well as other conditions without any of the psychoactive effects of its counterpart.

Potential Therapeutic Benefits of CBD

When it comes to the list of benefits CBD can bring, it is long and growing. CBD is thought to have positive impacts on anxiety, depression and other mental health issues. Usually treated with pharmaceutical drugs, CBD offers a natural alternative. Likewise, CBD is becoming more popular when it comes to pain management and pill replacement. The human body’s endocannabinoid system is responsible for regulating sleep, appetite, pain and immune system response. CBD works directly with your body’s system through receptor activity, which can aid in pain and inflammation, as well as stimulating appetite, regulating sleep schedules and much more. CBD is even thought to positively impact conditions like epilepsy, diabetes and even cancer. Because cannabidiol relaxes the nervous system, it has calming effects. Cannabidiol produces changes in hormones and neurotransmitters that are responsible for memory, learning and expressing emotions. Therefore, it holds enormous promise for helping people with mood disorders.

CBD For Mental Health and Helping Your Happy

You know what can really mess up your motivation to maintaining a positive and healthy lifestyle ? Being anxious, depressed and stressed. CBD has emerged as a popular choice for Americans looking for a better or more natural approach to chronic pain, sleep issues and anxiety. Because managing stress is an integral part of any mental health issue, CBD can be used to help. The interaction between cannabidiol and the ECS points to positive impacts on serotonin receptors in the brain. More specifically, the CB1 and CB2 receptors in the ECS are found to be help control our emotions, pain management, inflammation, mood and behaviors. Some research shows that when CBD stimulates these receptors, it can lower someone’s level of anxiety and fear. This direct interaction enables you to use CBD to get in the right head space to be more in-tune throughout the day, or to wind down at night as it can block receptors from sending messages to the brain that lead to stress, panic or anxiety.

CBD For Getting Happy, Not High

Taking CBD on a daily basis can aid in overall health and quality of life, especially for seniors who may be experiencing elevated stress or anxiety or other mental health ailments. CBD is a great natural alternative and relief option for seniors with a variety of conditions. When turning to CBD for health and wellness, it is always important to consider the quality of your product. Always purchase CBD products with third-party tested lab results that mirror label claims and pass pesticide and solvent tests. There are even companies and CBD products created specifically for seniors, like Blue Ribbon Hemp; providing the perfect place to start for seniors using CBD.

