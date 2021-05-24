Elliot Page is ready for summer, and he is showing off the results of some serious gym time in the process. In his first shirtless photo since undergoing top surgery earlier in 2021, the Juno star is sporting incredibly cut ab and torso muscles.

The 34-year-old shared the photo on his Instagram page on Monday, May 24. In the caption, he noted how thrilled he was to be openly wearing men’s swimwear, writing, “Trans bb’s first swim trunks.”

Courtesy of Elliot Page/Instagram

Elliot could be seen standing at the shallow end of a backyard swimming pool. He wore maroon trunks, but it was his ear to ear look of sheer joy that had fans cheering in the comments.

One follower wrote, “Man, you are beaming” about how happy Elliot looked to be living his truth. Another fan added,” OMG Yes! and LOOK AT THAT SMILE.” The Inception star added the hashtags “#transjoy” and “transisbeautiful,” to his photo’s caption.

Courtesy of Elliot Page/Instagram

Elliot announced that he is a transgender man in a lengthy Instagram post in December. He wrote, “Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life.”

He explained, “I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.”

Elliot added, “I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society.”

He has since appeared on the cover of Time magazine in March 2021 for an article entitled “I Am Fully Who I Am.” Elliot also shared his truth in a moving April interview on Apple+, where he revealed that he had undergone the removal of his breast tissue and had his remaining skin and chest tissue reconstructed.