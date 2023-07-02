Written in partnership with Jessica Pastor.

In recent years, the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) has had a profound impact on various aspects of human lives. One area where AI has significantly revolutionized daily interactions is the way people communicate.

Chatbots, for example, have become inseparable from customer service and online interactions for a while. These AI-powered virtual assistants are capable of responding to queries, offering recommendations, and engaging in conversation with users.

Then there are voice assistants who have also become household names, providing help in executing various everyday tasks. Moreover, specific AI language translation tools have eliminated language barriers, enabling real-time communication between individuals who speak different languages.

However, in the middle of this digital revolution, there is a growing desire for a more personalized touch in communication. Recognizing the value of personalization, AI developers have gone a step further to mimic the art of handwriting.

By training AI models on vast datasets of handwritten samples, algorithms are now able to generate handwritten text that closely resembles human penmanship. This advancement aims to infuse digital correspondence, such as emails and notes, with a more personal and sentimental touch.

A passionate advocate for the timeless art of handwritten notes and wax seals, Seattle-based artist and entrepreneur, Kathryn Hastings, believes that no machine can replicate the authenticity and sentimentality a human hand can produce on a piece of paper. Kathryn has dedicated her career to restoring the appeal of handwritten communication with the philosophy that, unlike AI’s simulated attempts, writing by hand can fully reveal someone’s personality if one knows where and how to look.

“As technology continues to advance, I think it’s crucial to recognize and appreciate the unique qualities that make human communication special. While AI has undoubtedly enhanced the ability to connect and communicate, it is the human element that adds depth, emotional resonance, and authenticity to interactions,” Kathryn says.

According to Kathryn, human handwriting might be inherently imperfect, but it has the potential to reflect the deepest feelings of the writer, and their state of mind. Each stroke, curve, and dot tells a story and conveys a sense of originality that can be difficult for artificial intelligence to reproduce accurately. The slight variations in pressure, ink flow, and style contribute to the overall personal touch that handwritten notes carry.

“Each note and each letter carries with it the essence of the person who’d written it. They can convey meaning beyond any barrier, geographical or digital,” Kathryn emphasizes, adding that the charm of handwriting lies in its ability to preserve a piece of our identity that lingers far beyond reading the words.

Human-written notes possess a certain charm that is challenging to replicate. From the quirks in handwriting style to the occasional smudge or crossed-out word, these imperfections give handwritten notes a genuine and heartfelt quality that can evoke powerful emotions in the recipient.

Moreover, the tactile experience of pen on paper plays a significant role in conjuring feelings and memories associated with handwritten notes. The physical act of writing, of feeling the texture of the paper, and the connection between the hand and the pen all contribute to the sentimentality that AI-generated handwriting may lack.

“The connection between the pen and the hand, and between the pen and the paper, is irreplaceable. Even if, in the future, AI is capable of perfectly mimicking a person’s handwriting style, it won’t be able to recreate the depth of emotion,” Kathryn asserts.

Kathryn highlights the power of connection when discussing the significance of a handwritten letter. She emphasizes that a handwritten note holds a special meaning not only for the sender. “By writing a letter, the sender goes beyond bridging the physical distance between themselves and the recipient. They ignite a unique sentiment within the recipient.

The act of receiving a handwritten letter carries a personal touch that surpasses mere words on a page. It communicates a sense of thoughtfulness, effort, and care. “When someone takes the time to write a letter by hand, it shows a genuine investment in the relationship and a desire to connect on a deeper level.”

Nevertheless, Kathryn acknowledges that AI-generated handwriting does have its merits and can serve as a valuable tool in digital communication. AI-generated script offers convenience and efficiency, particularly where time constraints are involved. Additionally, she recognizes that these tools can be especially beneficial for individuals who may struggle to write by hand due to physical limitations.

“Naturally, like many other people, I’m excited to see how far AI technology will take us. But my goal is going to remain the same. I want to bring the art of handwritten letters closer to wider audiences, and I hope that, as time goes by, more and more people will try and go back to the basics,” Kathryn says.