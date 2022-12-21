Apparently, blondes don’t have more fun. Farrah Abraham has dyed her platinum hair jet black and fans are saying she looks unrecognizable. The Teen Mom OG alum showed off her new locks in several Instagram Stories that had followers doing a double take.

“This is the best I’ve ever felt during December in over a decade. I just wanted to pay it forward,” Farrah, 31, said in one video on Monday, December 19, about sharing “mental balance” posts while showing off her waist-length brunette tresses and new bangs.

In another set of videos, the former MTV star rocked a dark spray tan along with extra-long dark eyelashes. She sipped iced coffee from a Chanel cup while showing off her pink Christmas tree and other matching holiday decorations in her living room. Next to a recent selfie, one fan commented, “Holy c–p she looks so different,”on a fan site, while another added, “Thought it was Kylie [Jenner] for a minute.”

Courtesy of Farrah Abraham/Instagram

Farrah’s face also looked far different from a November 10 Instagram Story selfie where she celebrated putting her Christmas tree up early. In the photo, her skin looked unusually smooth, while her cheeks and lips appeared puffy. In her current videos, Farrah has pronounced high cheekbones, but the rest of her face appears noticeably slimmer than it did a month prior, when fans expressed their concern over her appearance.

The reality star has been giving her Instagram followers major looks into how her appearance has changed over the years. In a November 16 post, Farrah shared a side-by-side photo of her intermediate driver’s license from when she was a teenager in Iowa next to her current one from the state of Texas.

In the “before” photo, Farrah was a fresh-faced teen who had yet to undergo any plastic surgery. Her current driver’s license photo didn’t look like the same person, as she’s undergone a number of facial procedures over the years.

Farrah went under the knife for the time in 2012 when she got a rhinoplasty and chin implant, but had the latter removed after being dissatisfied with the results. She appeared on a 2015 episode of Botched after experiencing a bad allergic reaction to a lip implant procedure.

While she’s never admitted to getting facial fillers, Farrah claimed in a November 27, 2022, Instagram Story, “This is me natural. So that means injections worn off, that means nothing else. The end,” she said of her makeup-free look, adding that her differing social media appearances are due to filters. “I use my Farrah filter that I love, that’s not plastic surgery or anything else,” she added.

Scroll down to see photos of Farrah’s hair makeover.