It’s (always) bikini season! Teen Mom alum Farrah Abraham is never afraid to flaunt her toned physique in an itty-bitty bikinis. The reality mom keeps it very real about how she maintains her gorgeous looks.

First of all, Farrah is a total gym rat. “I always go HAM. It’s summer all year long for me,” the Ex on the Beach alum previously told Life & Style. She loves mixing it up with different workouts.

“Boxing is always great, I am not going to lie, but I have been mixing [it] up,” Farrah, who is the mother of 11-year-old daughter, Sophia, continued. “I have been doing Pilates. I have been doing just stretching — just pure stretching classes — nothing else. There have been a lot of good new workouts. So, I am kind of like doing two-a-days, but [with] a different workout regimen.”

In addition, the MTV babe has been extremely open about plastic surgery procedures she’s undergone. Farrah got nose and chin implants in 2012. She later went under the knife for breast implants and has gotten three separate boob jobs to date. She’s also owned up to additional procedures like lip fillers.

All in all, Farrah feels confident in her own skin — and it shows! “I love my body. Like, I am the healthiest I have ever been,” she gushed to Life & Style. “I am the happiest. I am more feminine now. So, I have been enjoying it, I really have been.”

The In the Making author explained that she uses specific tools to stay positive. “I think our daily affirmations really work. Keep telling yourself good things!” Farrah continued. “Keep going higher and push yourself. Today is the day to keep it moving.”

Those affirmations have clearly helped in her skyrocketing career. “I already have shows ready to go. I am just really waiting. I mean, I just can’t say anything, but one thing I will say about moving forward is it needs to be more diverse so that is more cultures,” the 16 and Pregnant alum told In Touch in a July 2020 interview.

“I am a woman who loves cultures,” Farrah added at the time. “I love taking my daughter everywhere around the globe and really feeling the cultural aspects, also equality when it comes to women and male dynamics in business entertainment.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see Farrah Abraham’s best bikini photos over the years.