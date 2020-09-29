Keeping summer alive! Farrah Abraham was spotted flaunting her killer curves on a beach in Los Angeles over the weekend. The former Teen Mom personality, 29, opted for a ~patriotic~ theme as she donned an American flag bikini.

Of course, this is hardly the first time Farrah has been photographed soaking up the California sunshine. In fact, since quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic began in March, the Nebraska native and her daughter, Sophia Abraham, make it a point to get outside as much as possible — in matching outfits, no less!

Moreover, when it comes to Farrah’s fitness routine, she doesn’t concern herself with the season. “I always go HAM. It’s summer all year long for me,” the Ex on the Beach alum previously told Life & Style.

“Boxing is always great, I am not going to lie, but I have been mixing [it] up,” Farrah continued. “I have been doing Pilates. I have been doing just stretching — just pure stretching classes — nothing else. There have been a lot of good new workouts. So, I am kind of like doing two-a-days, but [with] a different workout regimen.”

Clearly, Farrah’s efforts are paying off. The published author has never looked better, and she agrees! “I love my body. Like, I am the healthiest I have ever been,” Farrah expressed. “I am the happiest. I am more feminine now. So, I have been enjoying it, I really have been.” When the proud parent isn’t exercising or spending time with 11-year-old Sophia, she’s focused on her growing career.

“I already have shows ready to go. I am just really waiting. I mean, I just can’t say anything, but one thing I will say about moving forward is it needs to be more diverse so that is more cultures,” Farrah told In Touch in July. “I am a woman who loves cultures. I love taking my daughter everywhere around the globe and really feeling the cultural aspects, also equality when it comes to women and male dynamics in business entertainment.”

