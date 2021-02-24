Sun’s out, buns out! Teen Mom stars have the best style during bikini season. Whether it’s former TMOG alum Farrah Abraham hitting the beach in a sexy two-piece, besties Leah Messer and Kailyn Lowry showing off their gorgeous curves in colorful suits or Cheyenne Floyd heating up our timelines with sizzling bikini-clad photos, fans can’t get enough of all the chic swimwear. There’s no shortage of swimsuit inspiration from the Teen Mom crew!

The ladies of MTV are absolutely stunning, but Farrah has secured her spot as the bikini queen. She’s constantly sporting unique swimsuits around the world, and she exclusively dished to Life & Style about how she’s able to feel so good in her own skin.

“I love my body. Like, I am the healthiest I have ever been. I am the happiest,” the My Teenage Dream Ended author previously gushed. She’s built up her confidence through the years with lots of positive vibes. “I think our daily affirmations they really work … Keep telling yourself good things!” Farrah explained when asked how she instills confidence in her preteen daughter, Sophia.

The starlet always tries to “push” herself and “keep going higher,” including at the gym. The secret to her enviable frame is staying dedicated to her workout regime. “I always go HAM. It’s summer all year long for me,” she confessed.

Kailyn is another Teen Mom star who loves to embrace her curves. She opened up about how she deals with body-shaming remarks from online trolls during a candid Instagram Q&A in May 2019.

“I used to get really upset, but at 27, you can take me or leave me. I’m not losing sleep. Over it,” she dished about the shady comments she receives.

It doesn’t hurt that the Pennsylvania native is also the queen of clapbacks. “Looks like you eat a couple loafs a day! Go on a damn diet! Having kids is NO EXCUSE to look like that!” a person tweeted at Kailyn. “That’s seriously gross to see you in a [two]-piece bathing suit.”

“If my body bothers you that much … you also have some things to work on,” Kailyn quipped in response.

Nothing can stop these gorgeous mamas from flaunting their beach bods — and we wouldn’t want them to. Scroll through the gallery of Teen Mom stars rocking stylish bikinis!