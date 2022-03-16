Bikini babe! Jessie J may be a native of rainy and landlocked London, but she sure loves a sunny beach vacation! The singer works hard for her incredible body and loves to show it off in an array of bikinis, much to the delight of her Instagram followers.

Spring break got underway early for Jessie in 2022. In mid-March, the talented brunette — born Jessica Ellen Cornish — showed off her incredible physique in both black and orange bikinis while on a tropical getaway with pals. She didn’t name the island location, but she claimed she was mixing work with pleasure, capturing one sexy swimwear snap, “When work and play meet in paradise.”

Jessie has a killer bikini body thanks to her well-defined abs and toned legs, and it’s because she loves exercise … even though that wasn’t always the case. “I didn’t always work out. I danced a lot until I was 18 or 19, and then I got really busy, and I didn’t work out for the first two or three years of my career. And then I did a U.K. arena tour in 2012; that’s when I started working out,” she revealed to Shape in 2017.

“I found that my immune system was better, and I wasn’t getting sick. I looked better, my clothes fit better, my heart was better, my skin was better, and I just felt better,” Jessie continued, adding that the transformation wasn’t just physical. “I attracted nicer people because I was nicer and happier, and more inspired. It really affects your mood. There are some grumpy people I just want to take to a fitness class, so they can shake out some of the sad sweat!” she jovially shared.

When the “Bang Bang” singer hits the road for tours, she brings along “a foam roller, plus protein water, my vegan protein powder, and a resistance band.” Fortunately for her, “Usually there’s a gym everywhere I go, or I can just go work out outside. I think it’s important to educate yourself on how you can work out without any machinery.”

Jessie has proven to love the water, going for swims in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Santa Monica, California. She took a sunset dip in July 2021 and shared the excitement of the moment via Instagram photos and a video. The singer let fans know, “If you see me happy, leave me alone. I deserve this,” of her blissful beach moment while looking incredible in blue bikini bottoms and a white swimwear crop top. Just like she said, anywhere outside can include the opportunity for a workout!

