The Dads on ‘Teen Mom’ Have Interesting Jobs — Here’s What Cole DeBoer, Javi Marroquin and More Do!

They’re modern-day renaissance men! While you may think that the ladies of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 are the breadwinners in their households (and in many cases, they are), the men definitely work hard to provide for their families with more conventional jobs. All of these men have at least a supplemental income thanks to MTV — but child support isn’t going to pay itself!

For example, Chelsea Houska‘s husband, Cole DeBoer works as a traffic control specialist, which means he deals with the roads and highways for the state of South Dakota. In September 2017, he also launched his own trendy sock line. Maci Bookout‘s husband, Taylor McKinney, is a co-owner of their clothing line, but before that, he was a motocross racer.

Of course, not all of the Teen Mom guys are quite as impressive in the business world. Take Amber Portwood‘s ex Gary Shirley, for instance. He has dabbled with different branded items, including cookies with a personalized quote written on the box, and condoms with his face on the packaging (that are 99% “Gary”nteed to work). Her other ex Matt Baier used to be a radio host and go by “The Mattress,” but he left that weird title behind and began flipping houses with his former fiancee before they split.

Some guys have been totally shameless when it comes to not working at all — at least, not in the traditional sense. Kailyn Lowry‘s ex Jo Rivera had no problem admitting he doesn’t have a real job and just relies on money from the show. After investing his MTV checks into his dream of becoming a rapper under the alias N.I.C.K. B (Nerd in a Cool Kid’s Body), Jo pivoted from the music business into 2012 and decided to go into real estate.

Jo’s finances came into question in 2019 when he filed paperwork in court requesting child support from Kail for their son, Isaac. Fortunately, the exes were able to come to an agreement. “Things are good now,” Kail exclusively told In Touch in February 2019.

Curious about how the other men of the Teen Mom franchise earn a buck? Scroll through the gallery to find out!