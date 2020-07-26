What a mommy-daughter duo! Teen Mom alum Farrah Abraham and her daughter, Sophia, are the queens of a good complementing look. We rounded up all their best matching moments so you can see exactly why they hold the twinning title.

The adorable twosome are all about showing off their relationship as BFFs, which includes viral TikTok collabs and their mommy-daughter YouTube channel. Despite the fact that they love to document their lives online 24/7, the proud mother, 29, doesn’t believe in sugarcoating their internet personas one bit.

“I can’t have fun all the time,” Farrah told Life & Style exclusively in July. “I think if social media gets so serious, we kind of just like take a step back. So I’ve just kind of been limiting my posts, limiting Sophia’s time. We love social media, like [we all] do.”

In Farrah’s opinion, limiting her and her 11-year-old’s screen time can only be a positive. “I don’t care if the rest of the summer, I barely post because if I’m not posting something, that’s like me in the sunshine or me going outside or me just having fun with my family,” she explained. “I don’t really care to post anymore. Like I just want positivity and happiness.”

It’s clear the dedicated parent strives for her daughter to grow up with a down-to-earth vibe — and a hard-working, promising outlook on life. “I just don’t want Sophia being entitled, thinking she should just have stuff given,” she dished during a livestream in March 2019.

The MTV starlet, 29, got pregnant with her daughter when she was 16 years old and was subsequently one of the subjects of the network’s original run of 16 and Pregnant. Sophia’s father, Derek Underwood, was killed in a car accident in December 2008, just two months before the birth of their child. Though he and Farrah were not dating at the time, she expressed a deep love for him. In February 2009, Sophia was born and her mom went on to star in the spinoff series, Teen Mom (which was later rebranded to Teen Mom OG).

Scroll through the gallery to see all the photos of Farrah and Sophia dressing like twins over the years!