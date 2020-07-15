Exclusive Farrah Abraham Says Doing TikTok Challenges With Daughter Sophia Has Gotten Her Into ‘Trouble’

It’s no secret Farrah Abraham is a cool mom. After all, the former MTV star and her daughter, Sophia, bond over TikTok. However, their content has gotten her into “trouble,” the 29-year-old exclusively tells Life & Style.

“I feel like I cannot do a regular TikTok challenge without it being like ostracized by haters,” Farrah continues.

The Teen Mom alum is not new to social media trolls, but now she’s experiencing more backlash on a different platform because of the sometimes suggestive nature of the choreography.

“Every other TikToker can do a crazy dance. I’m like, I even say to Sophia, ‘That dance is kind of inappropriate’ and she’ll be like, ‘Mom, I want to do what I want to do,” Farrah adds. “And then I will get in trouble. So they, these other parents and these other famous TikTokers, you know, like calm down on their trends because it gets like celebrities like real heat.”

To avoid the amount of hate she gets on social media, Farrah “limited” the time she and her 11-year-old daughter spend online. “I’ve actually changed like our whole kind of a vibe with our online stuff,” she says, adding she loves Instagram and Twitter. However, she thinks taking a break is beneficial. “I’ve literally had to say because of the interactions, like, [because] people aren’t so lighthearted with us, like, this is my real life,” she divulges.

Farrah and Sophia also share a YouTube channel, which consists of videos of them bonding over traveling, baking and more. Despite the fact the mom of one has always been all about documenting her life online, she believes it’s unrealistic to keep it positive 24/7.

“I can’t have fun all the time,” she says. “I think if social media gets so serious, we kind of just like take a step back. So I’ve just kind of been limiting my posts, limiting Sophia’s time. We love social media, like [we all] do.”

For now, the reality star is focusing on enjoying living in the moment. “I don’t care if the rest of the summer, I barely post because if I’m not posting something, that’s like me in the sunshine or me going outside or me just having fun with my family,” she shares. “I don’t really care to post anymore. Like I just want positivity and happiness.”