Mighty Mamas! 7 Times the ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Clapped Back at Body-Shamers

When it comes to handling hate, the Teen Mom stars are pretty much professionals, especially when it comes to body-shaming. Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie Edwards and Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry regularly respond to Instagram trolls with both snark and sincerity, and they’re not alone.

Over the years, plenty of the MTV mamas have dealt with uninvited and unwelcome feedback about their bodies. Recently, Jenelle Evans has become a target after debuting her new, curvy figure on social media. After joining TikTok in January, she started sharing videos of herself dancing in bikinis and sports bras. While she was clearly having a blast, some of her followers only focused on her weight.

No matter how confident you are, it’s not easy to be inundated with those kinds of comments. In a March interview on the “Dumb Blonde” podcast, she opened up about just how much the criticism can hurt. “Sometimes it gets to you really bad,” she admitted. “You have to ignore all of it. You literally have to put down your phone and focus on something else.”

Despite that, she’s working on not letting anyone’s opinions get to her. While chatting with In Touch in April, she revealed, “The haters’ opinions do not matter to me. … People can be so mean sometimes, but I really have no one to please but [husband David Eason].” She gushed that her man accepts her “no matter what her weight is.”

That said, it does help when she gets positive comments about how she’s inspired fans to embrace their own curves and love their bodies. “I don’t try to read any comments after I make a post, but if I do look at the replies, [I find] I have a lot of supporters that stick up for me,” she said. “It makes me feel better. … I have two fans that reached out to me asking how to gain weight because they’ve been trying to [for] their entire [lives]!”

She does have one message for her haters, though: “You can’t stop me!” she said. Check out the gallery below to see all the times the Teen Mom stars stood up for themselves.