If you’re an unashamed Andes addict, then this is the post for you. The Grasshopper is the cocktail equivalent of a tub of mint chocolate ice cream. Anyone who loves the combo of refreshing peppermint and dark chocolate (plus a bit of creamy milk!) must try this dazzling nightcap.

To make this drink extra cool, we’re going to add a generous dropperful of our high-quality CBD oil. While you won’t taste “grassy hemp” as you sip your Grasshopper, you’ll undoubtedly feel CBD’s relaxing effects.

Grasshopper CBD Cocktail Recipe

Although the Grasshopper has been around for decades, it has only begun to catch on with younger cocktail enthusiasts. If you’re a TV buff, then you may already know why the Grasshopper has become so trendy. That’s right; this delectable green drink was Raj’s fave cocktail in “The Big Bang Theory!”

As you may recall, this cocktail helped Raj temporarily overcome his fear of talking to pretty women. However, did you know that CBD could have the same anxiety-reducing effects without alcohol’s side effects? It’s true! There are now two studies—one out of Brazil and another out of Japan—that strongly suggest CBD helps social anxiety patients better than a placebo.

Too bad Raj didn’t know about this “CBD secret” in season one!

Ingredients

1 oz green crème de menthe

1 oz white crème de cacao

2 oz heavy cream

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil (natural)

Dark chocolate shavings or ground nutmeg, optional

Directions

Pour crème de menthe, crème de cacao, heavy cream, and Tribe CBD oil in a cocktail shaker

Add ice and shake for a few seconds

Strain into a pre-chilled martini glass

Garnish with chocolate shavings or nutmeg, if desired

If you want to bump up this drink’s ABV, then you could swap either the crème de menthe or crème de cacao for a flavored vodka. Nowadays, it’s not hard to find either chocolate or mint-infused vodkas online or in liquor stores.

Just be forewarned: if you take out the crème de menthe, you won’t get that dazzling green color associated with the Grasshopper. Of course, you could just add a few drops of green food coloring. Don’t worry; we won’t reveal your secret!

