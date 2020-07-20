This article was originally published on CBD Topicals. To view the original article, click here.

CBD has been considered a messiah for many of those all over the globe. The organic alternative has been picked over prescription drugs, all because of the side-effects that over-the-counter prescriptions come bundled with. Long-term side-effects include increasing the risk of heart ailments and strokes. All medicines have come a long way; but there are still a few tears in its fabric that stop it from being the perfect source of medication. CBD can be the source of help we were all looking for.

The type of CBD and the method of intake play importance in deciding the effectiveness of the organic medicine. If you had walked down the aisles of the local CBD retailer and checked the labelling, you would have been greeted with the unfamiliar terms like “full-spectrum” or “isolate”. What do these mean? Well, you’ll learn just that in a minute. And not just that, but also what sort of CBD best supplements your health! Keep reading…

Before we begin, let us look into what CBD is, and what makes it tick…

What Is CBD?

CBD or cannabidiol is an active ingredient that you find on extracting marijuana or cannabis plant. Matter of fact CBD is only one of many hundreds of such active ingredients you find, that are classified as “Cannabinoids”. These include other compounds like THC and terpenes among others.

Apart from marijuana, CBD can be obtained from hemp seed plant, although its quality and efficacy is slightly lower in comparison.

Can I Safely Take In CBD Without Being Intoxicated?

Absolutely! CBD has a wrongfully attached stigma to it which is pushing away a lot of people that would otherwise gain from its line-up of benefits! The feeling of intoxication and giddiness you feel when you smoke or ingest marijuana is because of a compound called THC, or Tetrahydrocannabinol. The THC is a psychoactive substance, whereas CBD is non-psychoactive. So, Marijuana contains THC and CBD among other cannabinoids, and it is only CBD that you are consuming to help you.

There are traces of THC in CBD products as well depending on what form of extract you choose. But as a thumb rule, the THC present is less than 0.3%! You cannot possibly get intoxicated with this amount!

How Does CBD Work?

CBD does it magic by means of interacting with the ECS system. The ECS or Endocannabinoid system is one that is present in all mammals, and is responsible for a range of functions. These functions are paramount to an organism’s survival and well-being such as sleep and appetite among others. The body creates cannabinoids that interact with various neuron receptors in the ECS. The CBD works in a similar fashion, and interacts with two main receptors, namely CB1 and CB2. The interaction causes a several positive effects, which we’ll be looking at next.

What Benefits Does CBD Offer?

The interaction of the CBD with the ECS causes effects including controlling of pain, reduction of inflammation at joint or otherwise, help in reducing anxiety and stress, allows for better and deeper sleep, helps with more severe psychological ailments like PTSD, OCD, ADHD etc. The plethora of benefits knows no bounds.

CBD-Full Spectrum

When extraction from cannabis or hemp seed plant occurs, the extract contains all sorts of cannabinoids and compounds in it. Full-spectrum CBD contains all these cannabinoids and undergoes considerably no further processing for the removal of these elements. So cannabinoids like THC, Flavonoids etc. are all present. The plus point of which is the “Entourage effect”!

The entourage effect is the amplified effect produced, when each cannabinoid uplifts and enhances the properties of others. The result is a better-rounded CBD extract that has a wide range of benefits attached to it! This sort of extract however tastes bitter due to the presence of other cannabinoids, and can’t be incorporated well if you’re into infusing CBD in your cooking. Further, due to the presence of THC, it could flag a false positive in drug tests at work and you may have issues if your local government hasn’t declared THC legal.

CBD Full Spectrum CBD Isolate Added entourage effect Lacks the entourage effect Tastes bitter and harsh Has no taste nor odour to it Contains THC THC is absent in it Can test for false positive Possibility for false positive is nil

CBD Isolate

This is the separated or isolated form of CBD. This extract requires much more processing to remove the other cannabinoids that are present with it, owning to its higher pricing. Since other cannabinoids are not present, there is an absence of the Entourage effect. However, the CBD extract is very potent!

The CBD isolate is odorless and tasteless, hence is perfect for infusion into your cooking. Since THC is absent, there is no chance for a false positive showing up in your drug test either. If your local government has given the thumbs up for CBD use, then you’re in the clear!