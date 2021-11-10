Not only is Gabby Barrett one of the biggest names in country music today, but she’s also an incredible mother. The American Idol alum shares a daughter named Baylah May with her husband, Cade Foehner.

Gabby and Cade both competed on season 16 of American Idol in 2018. Come October 2019, the pair got married. Later, in January 2021, they welcomed Baylah! “Got to spend a very sweet week with our newest addition … meet our girl,” the “Got Me” singer captioned a photo of her then-newborn baby via Instagram on January 25.

Since then, the Munhall, Pennsylvania, native has opened up about parenthood on a number of occasions, including how it’s changed her and Cole for the better. “When I first got married, that changed me in a lot of different ways. It makes you grow up in a lot of different ways, and then when you have a baby, you grow up in even more ways,” Gabby said during a May 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“My husband and I are very large Christians, and we’re very firm in our beliefs. There is a term in the Christian faith called ‘dying to yourself’ and definitely when you have a baby, you learn to die to yourself and everything is just about them,” she continued. “And it’s actually really helpful because you definitely become more selfless and help other people in a lot of different ways.”

As for balancing her career and motherhood, Gabby is making it work! Currently, she’s on the road performing on Thomas Rhett Akin‘s national tour.

“What it’ll kind of look like, we’ll have a tour bus. We’ll have our own home on wheels, which will be nice and exciting. [Baylah] will definitely be with us,” the “I Hope” artist told Entertainment Tonight.

“I’m really excited for her to kind of be able to watch us on the side of the stage, and as she grows, become more aware of what we do and songs and things like that,” Gabby gushed.

“And then, eventually, we can write songs about her, and it will just be so sweet.”