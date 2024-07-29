Gerard Butler is an A-list film actor today, but he wasn’t always on a path to Hollywood. The Olympus Has Fallen star originally pursued a career in law before he was fired from his first trainee position at 25 years old for missing work too much.

“When I started out, I’m not sure I was actually in it for the right reasons. I wanted very much to be famous,” Gerard told The Daily Telegraph in 2009.

And famous he became! Gerard had his breakthrough role as Attila the Hun in the 2001 mini series Attila. From there, he landed roles in films like The Phantom of the Opera (2004), 300 (2006), Law Abiding Citizen (2009), The Bounty Hunter (2010) and Olympus Has Fallen (2013). He’s gone through quite the transformation since his early days as an actor more than 20 years ago.