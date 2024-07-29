Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Gerard Butler Transformation Over the Years

Getty Images (3)

From ‘Attila’ to the ‘Has Fallen’ Franchise: Gerard Butler’s Transformation Through the Years

News
Jul 29, 2024 6:06 pm·
By
Picture

Gerard Butler is an A-list film actor today, but he wasn’t always on a path to Hollywood. The Olympus Has Fallen star originally pursued a career in law before he was fired from his first trainee position at 25 years old for missing work too much.

KuaiLu Flip-Flops

Deal of the Day

These ‘Cloud-Soft’ Sandals Are 53% Off Today View Deal

“When I started out, I’m not sure I was actually in it for the right reasons. I wanted very much to be famous,” Gerard told The Daily Telegraph in 2009.

And famous he became! Gerard had his breakthrough role as Attila the Hun in the 2001 mini series Attila. From there, he landed roles in films like The Phantom of the Opera (2004), 300 (2006), Law Abiding Citizen (2009), The Bounty Hunter (2010) and Olympus Has Fallen (2013). He’s gone through quite the transformation since his early days as an actor more than 20 years ago.

Jelly Roll's Weight Loss Transformation Before and After [Photos]
 Jelly Roll’s Weight Loss Journey Is Inspiring: Transformation Photos
Picture