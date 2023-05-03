Article presented by Sidon Francis

It’s time for you to take control of your finances. This means not just gaining financial stability but achieving financial abundance. Regardless of your current state, successful entrepreneur and financial professional Robert Gill will give you the knowledge and assistance you need to get there.

Gill has been successful personally and as a professional in the financial space for the past 26 years. He owns multiple seven-figure businesses and lives a life of financial freedom. He teaches others how to achieve in his many business ventures.

It took a long road to get where he is, however. Growing up, he watched as his parents struggled with finances each month. His father worked three jobs to provide for his mother and four children.

As a young man, he turned to alcohol and drugs as a comfort to help him cope with his harsh existence. “I knew nothing but scarcity, self-imprisonment, and pain for many years,” he says. “But I wanted to change.”

The change came in 1996 when Gill became sober and began reaching out to mentors and immersing himself in the study of the financial business. He learned a lot and eventually succeeded as a cold caller on Wall Street, opening 3,000 stock brokerage accounts.

Though successful, he realized he needed to include one thing. “I didn’t feel fulfilled until I realized that happiness is through serving others,” he says. “That is exactly what my team and I do at EPIC Financial Strategies.”

EPIC helps everyone, from individuals just beginning their financial journey to CEOs, executives, and entrepreneurs in the insurance and wealth generation space, to have an “abundant mindset” regarding finance.

Over the last 20+ years, he and his EPIC team have overseen 1,000 financial plans and over $23,000 in cash flow analyses. “We don’t simply give you a cookie-cutter plan and let you fend for yourself,” he says. “We provide you with the financial education, resources, and guidance you need to achieve financial freedom.”

EPIC’s strategies and plans allow their clients to get multiple uses for each dollar, create generational wealth, and provide leverage to liquidity and the ability to control wealth no matter how good (or bad) the stock market is doing.

“One of our clients had a $250,000 tax liability,” Gill says. “We created a plan that the IRS approved, and the client could wipe out this liability while owning a retirement plan.” It’s results like that that have made so many of his ventures so successful. Gill shows you how to accelerate your wealth and teaches you how to gain tax shelter.

Robert Gill has risen to the financial services industry’s top through hard work, maximum effort, and an unyielding desire to lift people to monetary success. Contact him today for a free cash flow analysis.