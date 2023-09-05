Written in partnership with Safeguard

Gym lockers, desks, and door handles, oh my! Kids heading back to class are bound to bring home germs. Keeping hands clean is an important step to avoid spreading bacteria both at school and at home. It can help reduce school absenteeism due to gastrointestinal illness in schoolchildren by up to 57%.† Safeguard your family from illness and avoid missed school days by making proper hand washing part of your routine.

Back to school is the perfect time to go back to the books for a lesson on the correct way to wash hands. Just one person’s half-washed hands could get the whole house sick.

Wet hands: Use clean, warm or cold running water Lather: Wash hands for a full 30 seconds using an anti-bacterial liquid hand soap Rinse: Use clean, warm or cold running water Dry: Use a clean or disposable towel to minimize the spread of germs. If there's a "family" towel hanging in your bathroom, make sure to swap out often because it can harbor bacteria

*effective at eliminating 99.9% of representative bacteria as per FDA monograph in as little as 30 seconds

**vs ordinary soap

†Centers for Disease Control and Prevention