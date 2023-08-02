Horoscopes: Week of August 6 through 12

By astrologer Josephine Collins (Instagram: @josephinecollinsbooks)

LEO: July 23 – August 22

Whatever you want to achieve, it’s time to take the initiative. There are lots of exciting opportunities out there, but it will be your attitude that determines how successful you are.

VIRGO: August 23 – September 22

While your willingness to help people is much admired, sometimes you forget to look after yourself. Now’s the time to get the balance right, so instead of putting others first this week, tend to your needs.

LIBRA: September 23 – October 22

With so much going on, there’s little time to sit and chill. Fitting everything in this week will require some finesse, but if anyone can make it work, it’s you, Libra.

SCORPIO: October 23 – November 21

Whatever your goals, go after them with passion! Hard work can boost your bank account and accepting new responsibilities puts you in a greater position of control.

SAGITTARIUS: November 22 – December 21

Get ready to pack your bags, Sagittarius! Travel is especially attractive right now but if you can’t get away at the moment, start planning your next trip.

CAPRICORN: December 22 – January 19

You’re feeling revved up and fabulous — just don’t overdo the hard work. Reshuffling your schedule to create more playtime helps to let stress go.

AQUARIUS: January 20 – February 18

You won’t be short of admirers this week. But with your opinions about love rapidly evolving, you’ll want to clarify what it is you’re looking for in a partner.

PISCES: February 19 – March 20

With such an optimistic glow over your life, the world is your playground. Forget taking it one step at a time, Pisces! This is your chance to take a giant leap forward.

ARIES: March 21 – April 19

Whether or not you’re seeing rewards for your efforts, you’ll want to keep going. Give it your best shot this week and you should find your confidence growing.

TAURUS: April 20 – May 20

Once you put your mind to something, there’s no stopping you! But if heated moments disrupt your good intentions, make sure to clear the air before moving on.

GEMINI: May 21 – June 21

Dealing with drama among your friends? While it might be tempting to take sides, you’ll be better off letting them work it out themselves.

CANCER: June 22 – July 22

Although the week should get off to a good start, you’ll want to make sure you’re firmly in control. Otherwise, someone else could steer a certain situation in their own direction.