What a sweet sister! Gigi Hadid took to Instagram Wednesday, April 8, to share a photo of the yummy-looking meal she cooked for her younger sister, Bella Hadid.

“Breakfast tacos for lunch upon request [for] @bellahadid,” the 24-year-old captioned the snap of a taco shell, bacon, eggs and cheese. Who else is craving this now?!

It looks like the sisters are doing a good job staying busy as they quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic. While Gigi is perfecting her cooking skills, Bella is taking up new hobbies, including making TikTok videos. On March 22, she shared her first video, which consisted of her jamming out to Auntie Hammy’s “Pew Pew Pew.” What a mood!

Bella has also been using social media to express her concerns about social distancing and urging fans to avoid going out. “Me and my burrito [are] telling you to stay inside!” the brunette beauty wrote on Instagram on March 20. “Not only for the sake of just yourself but also for literally the entire world and all of the people that you love. It’s crazy because all we have to do is work together to slow down this virus and people are still having trouble understanding that … Don’t be selfish!”

The 23-year-old supermodel also offered her followers suggestions on staying entertained. “Meditate! Hang out with your dog/cat/fish!” she continued. “They are probably super excited to have your attention for 24 hours out of the day! Learn how to knit! Tie-dye some socks! Write a poem to your mom! I guess TikTok, if that’s what you’re into! Find out your rising sign! Then, learn about it! And become a better person!”

We can’t wait to see what other activities Gigi and Bella do for fun.

