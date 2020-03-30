Courtesy of Bella Hadid/Instagram

Looking good! Bella Hadid took to Instagram on Sunday, March 29, to show off her stunning figure in a bikini. Clearly, the 23-year-old is making the best of quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Lucky to get some vitamin D,” the supermodel captioned the photo, which put her amazing abs on display. Naturally, fans couldn’t help but compliment the brunette beauty. “Ugh, so beautiful!” one person commented. “So pretty,” wrote another. We totally agree!

Though Bella was hanging outside, she’s taking social distancing pretty seriously. On March 20, she expressed the importance of staying indoors and away from people. “Me and my burrito [are] telling you to stay inside!” she captioned an Instagram mirror selfie of herself eating. “Not only for the sake of just yourself but also for literally the entire world and all of the people that you love. It’s crazy because all we have to do is work together to slow down this virus and people are still having trouble understanding that … Don’t be selfish!”

Bella then offered her followers some ideas on what they can do to keep themselves entertained. “Meditate! Hang out with your dog/cat/fish! They are probably super excited to have your attention for 24 hours out of the day! Learn how to knit! Tie-dye some socks! Write a poem to your mom! I guess TikTok if that’s what you’re into! Find out your rising sign! Then, learn about it! And become a better person!”

To conclude her message, she made sure to remind her fans on the most crucial part about staying safe. “Anyway … last thing … not new news but … wash those damn hands people!” she wrote. “To the people who are still working and the ones who can’t … I love you and I am thinking about you!”

It looks like Bella took her own advice because shortly after, she created her very own TikTok account and shared her first video. She filmed herself dancing to “Pew Pew Pew” by Auntie Hammy, and it was entertaining AF. We’re glad Bella is staying positive!

