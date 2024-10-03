The Golden Bachelorette contestant Gil Ramirez may “be let go” of his job as a staff member at a high school after news broke of the restraining order his ex-girlfriend filed against him in June.

“Gil’s behavior is being investigated by his workplace,” a source told The Sun in a report published on Wednesday, October 2. “Given his job requires him to deal with kids, it seems almost certain he will be let go due to the unprofessional nature of the incident.”

The ABC contestant, 60, has reportedly worked as a school administrator for more than two decades and is currently the athletics director of Capistrano Valley High School in Orange County, California, according to the outlet.

A second insider connected to the high school told the site that the institution is “alarmed” and “proper authorities are investigating the matter.”

“That kind of behavior has no place there. Of course, safety of the students is of utmost priority. After some pushback from students and their families, the matter is being looked into,” the second source said, later adding, “There hasn’t been a petition or anything formal to fire him, yet. But parents have called and expressed their concerns, they want him out.”

On September 19, People reported that Gil’s ex-girlfriend filed paperwork for a temporary restraining order against him for emotional harassment. The woman filed a domestic violence restraining order, but later clarified that Gil never physically harassed or assaulted her.

In the filing, the woman accused Gil of going to great lengths to get in contact with her despite her allegedly telling him to leave her alone.

“Despite telling him to not contact me, come to my house — he made repeated unwanted contact with me, family members and friends,” the woman wrote in the filing. “25 attempts daily via phone, texts, video. Although lives an hour away — showed up at places I frequent to confront me on a daily basis.”

Disney/Gilles Mingasson

Gil’s ex was granted a temporary restraining order, but was denied a permanent one. “The case [was] dismissed without prejudice for lack of prosecution for lack of service” after the hearing on July 24.

On September 20, a source exclusively told Life & Style that Gil’s ex fired the paperwork days before they started filming The Golden Bachelorette season 1. Because of timing, ABC was not aware of the incident while running background checks on the contestants.

After the news broke, Life & Style’s insider added that the Golden Bachelorette production team has been editing the season to give Gil less screen time.

However, it’s impossible to completely remove Gil out of the season – especially when Joan Vassos gave him the group date rose during the Wednesday, October 2, episode of the show.

“Gil loves going to comedy clubs with his friends and indulging in a relaxing foot massage in his free time. He knows retirement is on the horizon for him and dreams of living in Hawaii by the beach with the partner he is walking through the rest of his life with,” his ABC bio reads. “Gil’s favorite way to show affection is holding hands, and he’s reaching out for Joan’s hand, hoping she’s the one he’s been waiting for.”