Have you had enough of “adulting?” Need a quick “nostalgia fix?” If so, the gummy bear cocktail should satisfy your carefree cravings. Just be sure not to throw all caution out the window while sipping this super-sweet drink. There’s quite a bit of booze in these bears!

CBD Gummy Bear Cocktail Recipe

First off, drinkers must understand that the gummy bear cocktail has two significant variations: red and white. Below, we’re going to go over the standard white version, but it’s not difficult to make the red rendition. Indeed, if you have cranberry juice in your fridge, then you could easily make both of these drinks at home.

To make the red gummy bear cocktail, replace the lemon-lime soda and sweet & sour mix with about 1 ounce of cranberry juice. Yes, it’s that simple.

Ingredients

1 1/2 ounces raspberry vodka

1 ounce peach schnapps

1 barspoon of sweet & sour mix

Lemon-lime soda, to top

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil

Tribe CBD gummies, garnish

Directions

Pour raspberry vodka, peach schnapps, Tribe CBD oil, and sweet & sour mix into a cocktail shaker

Add ice and shake for a few seconds

Strain into a pre-chilled martini glass

Top with lemon-lime soda

Garnish with Tribe CBD gummies

Aside from the Coke vs. Pepsi rivalry, the battle for “citrus supremacy” looms large in the soda world. It seems like everyone has their pick for the best lemon-lime beverage in this popular category. But just how confident do you feel about a blind taste test?

Well, a few soda connoisseurs at SFGate tested this out a few years ago, and there was a clear winner: Sprite! However, SFGate reporters noted that 7-Up was the preferred choice before the company changed its ingredients. Unfortunately for Sierra Mist supporters, this fan-favorite didn’t perform so well.

Of course, these “results” aren’t scientific. Be sure to conduct your citrus soda taste test at home for more accurate results.

