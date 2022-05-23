Rock and roll’s fashion risk taker! Gwen Stefani has served up so many iconic looks over the years — often going without a bra. Not only is she a decorated musician, but the “Wind It Up” singer also loves rocking a low-cut ensemble.

“I remember back when No Doubt was just starting out,” she recalled to Glamour in August 2009. “We didn’t have a record out, and I was in school. I would spend my time daydreaming about what I was going to make for my costumes. That’s something I’ve always done. As soon as I knew we had a show, I’d be off to the fabric store. And I’d be really excited. It’s just something I’ve always, always done.”

It’s clear the Fullerton, California, native has had fashion on her mind since getting her start in music as the lead vocalist and cofounder of No Doubt back in 1986. Throughout her music career, Gwen has had some iconic fashion moments, like the time she sported a blue bob haircut with two buns and a matching blue fuzzy bikini top to the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards. She has also gone braless many times and has even been caught swapping shirts for bras entirely. When it comes to the inspiration behind her eccentric looks, Gwen attributes it to her upbringing in Orange County, California.

“I grew up near Disneyland, and my brother’s an animator, so I was always really inspired by bright, cartoony colors and that whole feeling of happiness,” she said in a 2014 interview with Teen Vogue. “Even being close to L.A., I was always inspired by old movies and Marilyn Monroe and the glamor of Hollywood.”

The fashion daredevil has been walking red carpets for nearly two decades, so she’s had plenty of opportunities to play with her looks. In 2014, Gwen made her debut on the seventh season of The Voice. She last appeared on the show in 2020 as a coach during its 19th season.

While filming, she met her now-husband and fellow former Voice coach Blake Shelton, whom she has been married to since July 3, 2021. The pair tied the knot in a private ceremony in Oklahoma after dating for six years.

“Hey, [Gwen Stefani], thanks for saving my 2020 … and the rest of my life. I love you. I heard a ‘YES!’” the Billboard Music Award winner captioned the couple’s engagement announcement on Instagram in October 2020.

It seems the couple are madly in love, as they’ve continued to gush about one another since their wedding. It’s also clear that Blake is also a great stepdad to Gwen’s three sons Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo, whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

“I didn’t know what I was signing up for, but I was all about signing up for it,” Blake, 45, shared at the Country Radio Seminar, according to People. “And every day, I’ve fallen in love with the boys as much as I do with Gwen.”

