So much love! Olympic gymnast MyKayla Skinner stunned at the 2020 Games in Tokyo when she stepped in to compete in Simone Biles‘ place during the vault finals — and subsequently took home the silver medal for her efforts. The blonde beauty has a special support system at home in the form of her husband, Jonas Harmer, but what do we know about him? Keep scrolling to get all the details on MyKayla’s longtime love.

Jonas Is a Busy Business Man

According to his LinkedIn page, Jonas manages MyKayla’s YouTube channel — which boasts a whopping 140,000 subscribers. The pair regularly document their home life together via the blossoming channel. He is also a sales manager at Vivint Smart Home, so it’s clear he wears quite a few hats when it comes to his work.

Jonas Is a College Grad

The businessman studied entrepreneurial management at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. He graduated in 2021.

Jonas and MyKayla Had a Quick Engagement

The happy couple met through a mutual friend many years ago. They started dating in 2017 and got engaged two years later in October 2019. They were so thrilled to be husband and wife that they seemingly couldn’t wait — and tied the knot just one month after getting engaged.

Jonas Is So Supportive of His Wife

After she returned home from Tokyo, the university grad penned a sweet tribute to his wife. “MyKayla is living proof that you can achieve whatever you set your mind to. She set off on the Olympic route again 2 years ago chasing unfinished business from Rio 2016 and I’ve never seen more resilience in a human being. The world has no idea all that this girl has been through,” he wrote. “I have been so blessed to watch and be taught by her this whole time.”

“The medal wasn’t won tonight, but was won every morning when she got up and went to practice even though all parts of her body hurt. It was won every moment she didn’t give up despite injuries, illness, postponement, and every setback in the books,” he continued. “You see the medal, but don’t see MyKayla with ice packs on her body every night before bed or tears in her eyes every time something came up and she had to ask, ‘Is this it?'”

Jonas Harmer/Instagram

Jonas concluded, “Words can’t describe how much she inspires and motivates me and how proud I am of her. For now I am excited to finally enjoy some alone time with my wife … Gymnastics has had its fair share for long enough now. I love you MyKayla!”

Naturally, the athlete was touched by the post. “Awe baby!!! Couldn’t have won this medal without you. Can’t wait to come home and see you. I just wanna give you the biggest hug,” MyKayla gushed in the comments section. “You have put your life on hold for me and have done everything to support me. I’m one lucky girl. Love [you] babe!”