Gymnast MyKayla Skinner’s Net Worth Is a Bit of a Mystery — But Her Olympic Win Will Put Cash in the Bank

Not playing games! American gymnast MyKayla Skinner took home the silver medal in the vault finals competition at the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games on Saturday, July 31. Her incredible showing after she replaced Simone Biles following her withdrawal in the event has garnered her a whole new group of fans — and many are curious how much money the Arizona native has made over the course of her gymnastics career.

That said, the University of Utah student net worth is basically a mystery. No outlets have reported a figure for MyKayla. However, she clearly has a sizable income through her sport, judging by her past — and present — medal wins.

The elite athlete won four gold medals at World Championships throughout her senior career in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2019, as well as one silver medal and one bronze medal. In 2014, she took home four gold medals at the national Pacific Rim Championships in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. Though the exact amount is unclear, it appears that prize money accompanied each of those wins.

Now that former Team USA alternate has won one medal at the Tokyo Olympic games — like fellow American gymnast Jade Carey, MyKayla initially was competing as an individual before she was tapped to replace Simone on vault — the prize money that comes with that win will also factor into her net worth. According to a 2018 report from CNBC, Olympic athletes are paid $37,500 per gold medal, $22,500 per silver medal and $15,000 per bronze medal. That means MyKayla will take home $22,500 for her efforts.

Shutterstock

The superstar gymnast also has other very lucrative opportunities through being an elite athlete and representing the United States worldwide. She has a booming YouTube channel with over 120,000 subscribers to date. Between the monetization of her videos and sponsorship opportunities, MyKayla certainly turns a profit from her vlogging.

She also has a massive following on social media. With over 460,000 followers on Instagram and another 50,000 on Twitter, the Utah Red Rocks alum has the opportunity to partner with brands in exchange for paid posts. In the past, she has shared cute photos in partnership with brands Kaxi, Albion Fit, Clad and Cloth and Roolee.