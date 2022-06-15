No Ordinary Girls! See the ‘H20: Just Add Water’ Cast’s Beautiful Bikini and Swimsuit Pictures

They’re no ordinary girls! The original cast of H20: Just Add Water are doing absolutely fantastic over a decade after the Australian mermaid show first premiered. Actresses Claire Holt, Phoebe Tonkin and Cariba Heine are now busy with their careers, but they sometimes have time to chill out poolside or at the beach wearing a stunning bikini or swimsuit!

“It’s hot girl summer, we don’t make the rules!” Phoebe captioned a July 2021 Instagram post featuring pool photos with former costar Claire. “@claireholt designed my new favorite bikini by @andieswim.”

The two Originals alumni appear to have maintained a close friendship over the years, as Claire also shared a separate photo of them enjoying a boat ride.

“Don’t worry, we won’t fall in,” the former Pretty Little Liars star captioned a May 2021 Instagram post of the two in front of a picturesque ocean view.

Phoebe previously spoke about how she and Claire became close pals.

“I was 15 years old when I met Claire; she was 16,” the Secret Circle alum said at a 2014 fan event, according to Us Weekly. “We were both in the Gold Coast, which is a beach town in Sydney, for years. And then, when I moved to L.A., I actually stayed on Claire’s couch when I was auditioning. And she was like, ‘This is the local coffee place.’ She really showed me the ropes of Los Angeles.”

She also touched on reuniting with her H20 bestie in The Vampire Diaries and The Originals.

“When I found out I was coming on Vampire Diaries, and I told her, I think she was just so excited to have a buddy in Atlanta,” Phoebe said at the time. “And then, of course, when we had The Originals, it was just, like, great. Now we just both exclusively do TV shows together.”

Their former castmate Cariba, however, hasn’t been cast in the same projects as Claire and Phoebe. However, Cariba has been busy with landed multiple roles following H20, including as a main role in Blue Water High and a guest-starring role in Designated Survivor. Cariba also stuck to her mermaid roots like her former costars by enjoying beach vacations whenever she can!

“Iiiiii. Haaaaad. The time of my liiiîiiiife [sic],” she captioned an Instagram carousel post in May 2022, featuring photos of her rocking a white bikini, “Any time I look at these, that song gets stuck in my head. I call this series ‘gummies > poses.’ Truly, properly the greatest time. My hearts still recovering from being swollen for a week.”

Scroll down to see the original cast of H20’s bikini and swimsuit photos!