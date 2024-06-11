Halle Berry had a wardrobe malfunction that was too good not to share with fans. Even though she ended up baring her boobs, the actress was laughing the entire time.

The Moonfall star, 57, originally shared a video of her strutting through a Las Vegas hotel lobby in a long white short-sleeved shirt with a tight black bodice on June 7. Halle posted how impossible it was to take off in a Monday, June 10, Instagram video.

The Oscar winner and her stylist, Heidi Flores, were seen in a dressing room attempting to take off the Anna Quan top, initially causing Halle pain as she then pointed out there was a side zipper. Even after an unzip, it did little to free the garment in order to be pulled over Halle’s chest and head.

Despite having fits of giggles, Halle complained how much the shirt removal was hurting her boobs, as she wasn’t wearing a bra. At one point, the John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum star said she thought they’d need to cut if off of her with a scissors because it was too tight to come off despite all of her and Heidi’s efforts.

“Why did you put me in this?” Halle asked her stylist through the laughter, as she responded, “Because it looked good.” Through the pulling and contorting, the Ohio native’s boobs were exposed several times, to which red heart emojis were added to cover up her nipples.

After several minutes of hard work, pain and laughter, the top finally came off. Halle captioned the post, “Bad and Booshy back at it slaving for fashion!” While posting the video to her own page, Heidi wrote, “@halleberry suffers for fashion.”

Halle’s fans as well as celebrity pals loved the hysterical wardrobe malfunction. Mario Lopez left two flame emojis in the comments section, while Julianne Moore left a laughing crying face emoji. Chelsea Handler loved Halle’s line, “Bitch, there’s a zipper.”

Fellow Academy Award winner Viola Davis wrote, “Man this video makes me feel GOOD!!!!!! I feel seen,” implying she had the same experience. One person commented underneath, “Absolutely! I’ve had to fight for my life getting out of a dress before, so I understand.”

Getting out of the outfit was a far cry from how Halle felt while wearing it. In her initial video, the Monster’s Ball star wrote, “On Fridays, we strut,” as she made the hotel lobby her catwalk, seen modeling the top and black skirt featuring a thigh high slit along with glam makeup and her hair pulled back and styled perfectly.

In the video of Halle attempting to get her shirt off, she also had a wardrobe malfunction with her skirt, as the high slit showed off her black underwear as she twisted and turned. But there was too much drama going on with her top for fans to notice closely.