So Golden! These Oscar-Winning Actresses Shine in Bikinis: See Jennifer Lawrence, Halle Berry, More

Winning an Oscar is the pinnacle of any actor’s career, and these talented ladies have all taken home the golden statue. When they’re not on set filming their next big project, they love to relax on the beach in bikinis.

For some of the Academy Award winners, they need to maintain a body that is always toned and tight. Brie Larson was relatively unknown to mainstream audiences when she took home the 2016 Best Actress statuette for Room. In July of that year following her win, Brie was cast as Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers for the Marvel Cinematic Universe films.

The Avengers: Endgame star regularly posts her grueling workouts on Instagram, where fans have watched her master one-arm pull-ups and one arm push-ups thanks to her dedication to fitness. Brie even worked her way up to doing 400-pound hip thrusts. Next to one gym session photo she wrote, “Getting stronger is a process I’m committed to showing up for every day.”

Gwyneth Paltrow is another Best Actress winner whose intense commitment to fitness came after her Oscar win. She took home the award in 1999 for Shakespeare in Love at the age of 26.

“You know, to reach that kind of, like, the pinnacle at that age and have that much scrutiny and attention, and then it’s like, no matter what you do after that, you can’t really win, right? It’s like you have a few years of it’s, like, nothing’s gonna live up to that. It’s just a lot to hold,” the Iron Man star told CBS in a 2022 interview.

Gwyneth launched her own wellness and lifestyle brand, Goop, in 2008. As of 2022, the company was valued at a whopping $250 million. She also became a fitness fanatic after working with trainer Tracy Anderson to lose weight following the 2006 birth of her son, Moses Martin, whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin.

At the 2013 opening of Tracy’s flagship gym in Brentwood, California, Gwyneth said how she rigorously worked out every day, even when she had to force herself to do so. “I just got obsessed. When you see results like that, I started following everything she said and she completely transformed my body and I’m so grateful,” Gwyneth gushed at the red carpet event.

In 2021 at the age of 49, the blonde beauty was still posting bikini photos to Instagram, as her figure has remained so firm and toned thanks to her dedication to fitness.

