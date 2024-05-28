Harry Styles Focused on Music After ‘DWD’ Experience

Harry Styles is passing on Hollywood roles left and right, according to an insider who exclusively tells Life & Style that the One Direction heartthrob is still stinging from the bad experience he had with mega bomb Don’t Worry Darling – and cooling his jets on acting as a result.

“Harry’s number one love is absolutely music,” a source tells Life & Style. “Technically he’s still open for business for acting, meaning he wants to see all offers and look at all scripts if they’re interesting. But he’s not saying yes to anything and not seeking out the kind of meetings that could lead to future films.”

The insider notes that “it’s more than just a money thing” when it comes to the U.K. native’s acting future as “prestige matters.”

“It’s hard to believe but he still hasn’t done a true leading man turn in a big American film yet: Dunkirk and Don’t Worry Darling were ensemble movies and his role in Eternals was merely a small cameo,” the insider adds, noting that Harry has “unfinished business on the acting side.”

“Harry seems to be holding out for something really special to fall into his lap, and a filmmaker to come along that he can’t say no to, like he had with Christopher Nolan and Dunkirk.”

Harry’s priority remains “writing and recording new music” as the “pain and drama” of his Don’t Worry Darling experience made him “gun shy in the extreme.”

Getty Images

“And showed him how fragile acting success can really be,” the insider concludes. “There’s no question music is a much safer space for Harry at the moment, and it pays a heck of a lot better too!”

Don’t Worry Darling was one of the most anticipated films of 2022, yet behind-the-scenes drama surrounding director Olivia Wilde and her romance with the “Watermelon Sugar” singer, 30, soon took center stage. The pair, who share a 10-year age gap, faced major online criticism from a portion of the former 1D singer’s fans amid the movie’s debut.

“That obviously doesn’t make me feel good,” Harry told Rolling Stone in August 2022, referring to the apparent attacks against Olivia. “It’s obviously a difficult feeling to feel like being close to me means you’re at the ransom of a corner of Twitter or something.”

In addition, Olivia, 40, was rumored to be feuding with Harry’s Don’t Worry Darling costar, Florence Pugh, after it was alleged the Oppenheimer actress was dating him first. The O.C. alum later responded to the backlash surrounding the movie and alleged feud, calling it “clickbait.”

“There has been a lot out there that I largely don’t pay attention to,” Olivia told Variety in August 2022. “I’m a woman who has been in this business for over 20 years, and it’s something that I have fought for myself and others, especially being a director. There is absolutely no validity to those claims.”