This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

While cold showers may have many health benefits, who honestly looks forward to icy cold water after a workout? Thankfully, the latest scientific research says you can enjoy many post-workout benefits in a refreshing warm bath! Indeed, Tokyo scientists claim that people who take regular hot baths have increased physical and emotional well-being.

That’s right; you can add Tribe’s CBD oil to a DIY bath bomb recipe!

How To Make A CBD Bath Bomb

Making a bath bomb is pretty straightforward, but you must mix your dry and wet ingredients at an incredibly slow pace. The moment that water hits baking soda and citric acid, it will cause the two elements to start fizzing. While this is excellent news when you’re enjoying a soak, it’s not a good sound as you’re trying to mold bath bombs.

To avoid prematurely “fizzing out” your bath bombs, please only add a few drops of your wet ingredients into your mix as you whisk. If you hear too much crackling as you’re whisking, then you need to pour slower.

Materials

8 oz baking soda

4 oz cornstarch

4 oz citric acid

4 oz Epsom salt

2 Tbsp Coconut oil

1 Tbsp filtered water

1 – 2 dropperfuls Tribe CBD oil

One teaspoon of your favorite skin-safe essential oil

Bath bomb molds

A few drops of food coloring, optional

Directions

Mix baking soda, cornstarch, citric acid, and Epsom salt in one bowl

Melt coconut oil in the microwave until it has a liquid consistency

Add water, essential oil, Tribe CBD oil, and food coloring to coconut oil

Whisk the wet mix into the dry ingredients very slowly

Pack your mix into bath bomb molds

Press molds together and let them dry overnight

There are many ways you could adjust the ingredients to create a unique bath bomb experience. For instance, some people add more cornstarch to lengthen the time their bath bomb fizzes. Interestingly, the cornstarch acts as a buffer between the citric acid and baking soda, which means your bath bomb should take longer to dissolve.

Another way to influence your bath bomb session is to pair different essential oils. There’s no doubt different aromas have unique effects on our mood. For instance, citrusy scents tend to be enlivening, while lavender is often associated with sleep. Be sure to research different skin-safe essential oils to find what most excites your olfactory glands.

Yes, Your Skin Can Absorb CBD

We get it; making a CBD-infused bath bomb may seem like a marketing gimmick. However, if you look into the latest scientific research, there's little doubt we have cannabinoid receptors on our skin. While we don't know everything about this topic, it appears our skin cells can absorb traces of CBD—hence the increased demand for CBD bath bombs and topicals.