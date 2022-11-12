Written in partnership with Deon Slaney

They say in the business world that it’s not what you know but who you know. And many successful businesspeople and entrepreneurs would agree with that proverb. For example, Robert Kiyosaki, one of the world’s most successful entrepreneurs and the author of the most popular business book “Rich Dad Poor Dad” once said: “The richest people in the world look for and build networks. Everyone else looks for work.”

Having a great relationship with your customers and partners gives the impression of the dedication and quality you offer. That would ultimately determine whether or not people will establish their long-term business success. In a recent study, 86% of customers claim their overall experience is essential when receiving service or purchase.

People who are in business notice how big of an impact networking has. Not only in their personal life but also in business and careers. Professional relationships can help them provide more wealth, get new customers, retain current customers, and manage their reputation. Focusing on strong, long-term business relationships allows people to see the value and achieve their goals with a product or service.

How does networking work in the real world?

Hayes Thomas, CEO of HCT Concierge, understands the impact of networking and forming meaningful professional relationships. He started as a promoter before he founded HCT Concierge. Throughout his life, he has always believed in working hard, taking risks and caring for others.

HCT Concierge is a company that provides its clients with the finest service and creates unforgettable experiences. From complete nightlife and entertainment encounters, over personal chauffeur and personal shopping services, to luxury transportation and whole holiday organization. They provide a custom-fit personal service to each client because there is no such thing as “too big” of a requirement for them.

Hayes believes the fruits of his success lay in building strong, long-term, positive experiences and creating a “central command center” in the form of a digital app through which they can manage, monitor, and communicate with their customers in real-time. This app will officially release in February. HCT’s massive followers on its Instagram account are a testament that its customer service methods are second to none.

Meet people in person – whenever you can

For Hayes, connecting with people in-person or online allows for creativity, but it’s straightforward. He makes connections that are integral to his business. “People need understanding instead of judgment. Try to see what people see or, at least, try to understand why people think something is good or bad. That is how I made my success count in building relationships and networking,“ says Hayes.

Companies like HCT Concierge need to retain and attract customers, which includes connecting with others, increasing the volume of repeat customers, upgrading to a higher level, or cross selling another product or service. That is why Hayes takes exceptional care of business relationships and customer retention.

For Hayes, the foundation of every connection and relationship is understanding. In addition, staying on top of market trends for his business is equally important. He firmly believes these are the merits of successful operations and business maintenance.

It’s all about the people.

It makes Hayes proud to make people happy and satisfied, which is precisely a reflection of his work, which is the goal of every entrepreneur and businessperson. For him, relationships are not something to work on superficially and short-term, but with quality and a lot of dedication.

Hayes notices that now, more than ever, focusing on relationships is necessary. In a world that is going fast, and everyone is in a rush, people need to keep it simple and warm if their goal is to keep their business in the game and on top of the chain.

People need to include meaningful relationships and networking as prime elements. Without being pushy and profit-driven, which people can always sense. A professional businessperson always has to keep busy and provide new and unique experiences, says Hayes. Having those critical elements flowing through all your business models will guarantee success. New and existing customers will highly value these interactions and experiences, keeping them returning for more.