Los Angeles has plenty of trendy gyms and boutique fitness studios, but there’s a new workout in town that’s changing the game — and attracting an A-list crowd. Founded by former athlete and trainer Jon Knopke, Health House is the first-of-its-kind rowing and strength group fitness studio that delivers a full-body burn, torching 2-3x more calories than any other group workout.

FINDING A NEW FITNESS FORMULA

After Knopke suffered an injury several years ago, he knew his intense training would no longer serve him, setting him on a path to create a revolutionary new fitness formula rooted in rowing. Rowing is a high-intensity, low-impact cardio workout that uses 86% of your muscles, allowing you to effectively sweat, shape and sculpt without putting pressure and impact on injury-prone joints. With two class formats — Rip & Row and Ripped, each workout caters to specific muscle groups, helping you achieve your best body ever.

COMMUNITY IS KEY

As if a challenging workout weren’t enough, Knopke has curated an optimal environment that goes far beyond fitness, creating a unique experience for everyone. The facility’s modern, luxurious layout features best-in-class technology, including digital rowers and a leaderboard that delivers personal analytics, inspiring a little friendly competition.

WHOLE-PICTURE WELLNESS

Health House also provides the best wellness products on the market, allowing members to tap into their full potential. Hemp Hydrate, known for its delicious, purified hemp-infused water, is one of Knopke’s essentials, aiding him in both natural hydration and efficient recovery. Most recently Knopke chooses from his go-to brand the new CBD Muscle + Joint Relief Roll-On, to calm inflammation and ease his sore muscles after a tough Health House workout. It’s all natural and contains 200mg of CBD and is both gluten, and paraben-free — ideal for the health-conscious L.A. fit crowd.

Sold right at the counter of their popular Wellness Bar, Hemp Hydrate’s CBD Muscle + Joint Relief Roll-On has become of must-have of both Knopke and members looking to maximize their well-being.