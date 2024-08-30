Your horoscope forecast for the week of September 1 through September 7.

VIRGO: August 23 – September 22

Normally, you’d want to get other people’s opinions before committing to a big decision. Not this week, though. With so many exciting, new opportunities coming your way, you’re going to need to act fast.

LIBRA: September 23 – October 22

A case of wanderlust has you looking for adventures in unusual places. When in doubt, follow your heart. A special journey taken now could open up your mind.

SCORPIO: October 23 – November 21

You’re in the mood to get serious about the things that really matter. Thanks to your no-time-wasters attitude, it will be much easier to get your tasks completed.

SAGITTARIUS: November 22 – December 21

Attracting a lover has never been easier, Sagittarius! Your unique view on life and upbeat attitude make you ultra-desirable this week.

CAPRICORN: December 22 – January 19

You may have trouble understanding the ebb and flow of other people’s words and feelings this week. So, if someone close to you is acting irrationally, leave them to their own devices.

AQUARIUS: January 20 – February 18

Creative inspiration strikes and could lead to something more than a hobby. You just have to be willing to put in the necessary effort, Aquarius.

PISCES: February 19 – March 20

You have no problem letting others in on your point of view. However, it’s probably wise to avoid a clash of wills when a family member or pal challenges your opinion.

ARIES: March 21 – April 19

Don’t allow too many obligations to get in the way of having the joy you deserve. With a glittering crowd around you, you’ll shine like the star you are.

TAURUS: April 20 – May 20

Why are you comparing yourself to others, Taurus? Ignore what everyone else is doing and focus on yourself. We’re all on different paths.

GEMINI: May 21 – June 21

How you present yourself is important now, Gemini, especially if you want to move forwards with your dreams. Still, that is no excuse to go on a shopping spree this week.

CANCER: June 22 – July 22

If you’re impatient to see the fruits of your hard work, take a deep breath and step back. There may be certain situations that need to be resolved before your desires can materialize, Cancer.

LEO: July 23 – August 22

The social scene is thriving and with more than one admirer falling at your feet, you’ll be in serious demand. Already attached? Love is hot and happening — and could get even hotter.