Plastic Surgery Confessions! Stars Going Under the Knife

After an Instagram user speculated on work the Vanderpump Rules star had gotten done — including filler, liposuction on her jaw and a blepharoplasty to remove excess eyelid skin — the actress came clean.
“I’ll tell you what I had!” she posted, revealing she’s gotten Botox on her forehead and neck, an Ellevate neck lift and filler in her chin. “Absolutely no filler anywhere else and def no bleph yet.”
“Finally, after all these years. Pregnancy ripped it open, the twins just ripped it. And I said, ‘As soon as Modern Family is done… I’ll get it fixed.’ But that was 11 years!”
Christina Applegate
At 27, the Dead to Me alum felt shamed into going under the knife by a TV producer.
“[He] said, ‘Hey, we’re having trouble lighting under your eyes. Your bags under your eyes are so big,” the actress, 52, recently shared on her “MeSsy” podcast, adding that he suggested she “get them removed.”
At the time she didn’t feel she could push back. “And you know what I did? At 27 years old, I had the only plastic surgery I’ve ever had.”
Rachel Bloom
The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star, 37, shared that she’d had a breast reduction after the birth of her son.
“And I don’t want to hear any man’s gross thoughts on that decision right now,” the actress posted on Instagram.
“And since there’s no way to block comments from just men on this post I’m turning off comments for everyone to teach men a lesson.”
Amy Schumer
“Never thought I would do anything, but talk to me after your uterus doesn’t contract for 2.5 years and you turn 40,” the comedian, who gave birth to son Gene in 2018, said about getting liposuction.
Now 43, she said the procedure wasn’t about needing to have a “slamming” body, “because I’ve never been famous for being hot, but I’d reached a place where I was tired of looking at myself in the mirror.”