They’re back with more OGs! Peacock is gearing up for the fourth season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, and this time, the ladies are headed to Marrakech, Morocco.

Combining current and former women from various Housewives franchises, the show initially premiered in November 2021, and immediately became a fan favorite. Now, more women are returning to their Housewives statuses for luxurious vacations and lots of drama. This time around, cast members from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, The Real Housewives of Orange County, The Real Housewives of New Jersey and The Real Housewives of New York City are joining the cast.

Keep reading for all the details, including release date, full cast and details on how to watch.

Who Is Starring in ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’ Season 4?

Brandi Glanville, Eva Marcille, Phaedra Parks, Vicki Gunvalson, Camille Grammer Meyer, Caroline Manzo, Alex McCord and Gretchen Rossi are all reclaiming their Housewives titles for the sure-to-be-epic trip.

Perhaps the biggest surprise in casting was Alex, who left RHONY in 2011 and hasn’t returned to Bravo since. While she’s yet to share any details about her return, some of the other Ultimate Girls Trip stars took to social media to celebrate the casting news.

“I’m back!!!” Eva shared via Instagram Stories at the time. Camille posted the cast on Instagram, writing, “Oh here we go!! Should be a lot of fun!”

Shutterstock (4)

Caroline, who departed from RHONJ following its fifth season, also announced her return on Instagram.

“LET’S GOOO!!! #RHUGT,” she shared. “See you soon, ladies!”

Where Is ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’ Season 4 Filming?

The ladies will be taking the drama to Marrakech, Morocco. “Cross-franchise icons come together as they jet off to exotic Marrakech for the trip of a lifetime,” the show’s official press release read.

When Does ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’ Season 4 Premiere?

According to a press release from Peacock, “a premiere date will be announced at a later date.”

How to Watch ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’

The show is streaming exclusively on Peacock. The first two seasons have already been released with a third set to premiere in spring 2023 and the fourth yet to be filmed.