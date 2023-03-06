Article presented by Maria Williams

Albert Preciado started his first business with only $3,000 but through hard work and determination, he has been able to grow his brand into a multi-million-dollar empire. Preciado is currently the CEO of four major companies; The Mortgage Guys, Ambience Realty, Driven Enterprises, and Conquer Escrow

Preciado’s expertise in SEO, content creation, backlink building, and keyword analysis has allowed him to leverage technology for maximum visibility online—which has translated into more customers for his businesses. By also developing relationships with key influencers in the world of business who could help spread the word about his companies and products, Preciado’s networking strategies have led him to develop essential relationships that have helped guide him throughout his career.

Preciado doesn’t just talk about success; he believes in teaching others how they can achieve it too. To this end, he has created the Driven Academy which offers classes on real estate investing as well as mentorship programs for aspiring entrepreneurs who want to learn how they can start their own business or grow their existing one. Albert also hosts seminars where he shares lessons learned from his own experiences as an entrepreneur and offers advice on how others can succeed in their chosen field.

Preciado is a longtime veteran in the mortgage industry and an impressive serial entrepreneur. He has successfully opened several businesses from scratch and currently employs over 500 people. His main focus right now is to continue growing and building with The Mortgage Guys, Ambiance Realty, and Driven Enterprises. He has also recently launched a new business to add to his real estate business empire.

A little over a year ago Preciado launched Conquer Escrow. For Preciado, opening an escrow company was the next logical step as a real estate guru. With this in mind, he plans to sell two of his other companies in the next five years, so that he can focus on perfecting his main four areas of business.

Whenever life dealt him a difficult hand, Albert Preciado faced it head-on. As a young adult he often indulged in the pleasures of youth, leaving himself enveloped by an overwhelming mountain of bills and debt. Determined to turn his life around, Preciado tackled the real estate industry with full force to become the successful realtor he is today.

