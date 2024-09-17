How Amanda Kloots Is Communicating With Late Husband Nick Cordero — and What He’s Said Back
More than four years after she lost her husband, Nick Cordero, to COVID-19, Amanda Kloots says she’s gotten his OK to move on. The new host of Live From the Other Side With Tyler Henry recently revealed that she has been in contact with the late Broadway star via mediums — and he wants her to find love again.
“He’s definitely given me his blessing,” the 42-year-old former dancer and mom to 5-year-old son Elvis exclusively revealed to Life & Style. “And he always says it’s coming. That’s one of the running themes from readings that I’ve had, that it’s coming. ‘I know you’re lonely. It’s coming.’ I don’t know, we’ll see.”
The Dancing With the Stars alum, who gained national attention as she documented her husband’s illness and death during the pandemic, shared that she has been dating for three years but has yet to find her match. “I’m still looking for The One,” she said, adding, “I really believe in love and I believe that it’s still out there for me.”
