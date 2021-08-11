This article was originally published on CBD Extractions. To view the original article, click here.

As per limited research, cannabidiol may be useable as a treatment option for skin conditions, like acne, psoriasis, and dermatitis. Thanks to cannabidiol’s potential antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and anti-bacterial effects. You may consume cannabidiol orally or as a topical item. CBD topical products are the hemp derivatives you can apply straight to the skin, like lotions and creams. Here, we will look at how topical CBD can aid in tackling some skin problems.

CBD Versus Sebum

Sebaceous glands produce a waxy substance known as sebum. While it is an essential substance for the skin, it could be problematic if the body produces too much of it. Pollutants can stick to the face and block our skin pores because of sebum’s waxy texture, thus increasing the possibility of acne. Therefore, it is vital to manage sebum production. The cannabidiol in CBD cream or other topicals may balance the process of the body producing the waxy substance. In a recent study, scientists noted how cannabidiol helped to inhibit its production, thereby reducing acne’s possibility.

Cannabidiol Versus Inflammation

While inflammation is important for the human body after an injury, it would become a problem if it turns into a chronic issue. Many different skin disorders bring about chronic skin inflammation, including granuloma annulare, panniculitis, and erythema multiforme. Chronic inflammation comes with red skin patches and itchiness, plus it is even likely to be painful. Cannabidiol has the properties that can reduce inflammation, thus lessening the annoying and occasionally painful consequences.

Related: What are the differences between full-spectrum CBD and isolates? Click here to find out more.

Cannabidiol Versus Dermatitis

The above-mentioned properties can also aid in combating dermatitis, a skin condition that usually affects kids. Dermatitis causes rashes, which are likely to be extremely itchy. There are many creams in the market to tackle dermatitis, but those have unpleasant effects. Further, despite the completion of standard treatment, dermatitis may come back again. Cannabidiol can help you by reducing dermatitis-induced chronic inflammation, with no adverse effects.

Cannabidiol Versus Psoriasis

Medical professionals have not yet understood how to control psoriasis, one of the many autoimmune diseases. Cannabidiol and psoriasis studies are not conclusive, but researchers feel that the phytocannabinoid could be a beneficial treatment option for psoriasis-induced red lesions.

Cannabidiol In The Form Of An Antioxidant

Cannabidiol can combat those free radicals in the body that come from smoking, diet, or pollutants. So, cannabidiol can also address common skin problems. It is considered to be good for dull skin due to cannabidiol’s antioxidant properties.

Related: Does CBD have helpful antibacterial properties? Click here to find out.